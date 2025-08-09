The Force was not with this ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant — their ‘Star Wars’ blunder left fans annoyed

Adura Awosika's 'Star Wars' puzzle mistake didn't go unnoticed. One viewer said, 'Have you actually ever Star Warred?'

‘Wheel of Fortune’ aired ‘Star Wars’ special episodes for an entire week, where every puzzle was related to the beloved sci-fi films. Contestants Christopher Borja, Adura Awosika, and Kate Stafford, who were fans of ‘Star Wars,’ got to spin the wheel as part of the show’s Galactic Celebration. Despite being a fan, Awosika’s one wrong guess landed him in trouble with the cult fanbase. Slip-ups happen on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ all the time, considering the pressure of the ticking clock. Even the hosts have fumbled here and there. However, ‘Star Wars’ fans didn’t let Awosika’s goof-up slide. In the 'Fun and Games' category, the contestant had to guess a puzzle that already had half the letters on the board.

He incorrectly guessed “Gaming outside the movie theater,” as reported by Decider. After host Pat Sajak confirmed that the guess was incorrect, Stafford, who had done a Princess Leia-inspired hairdo, correctly guessed it. The puzzle’s correct answer was “Camping outside of the movie theater.” Despite most of the letters being on the board, Awosika guessed “gaming,” which is not that relevant to the Sci-fi franchise. Angry viewers couldn’t hide their frustration and took to social media to rant over Awosika’s absurdly wrong guess. “Right?! Like, have you actually ever Star Warred?” one X user wrote.

The little star wars girl on wheel of fortune is so cute rn and the lady at the bar are being haters 😭😭🤣 — kylie jenner (@eighthhoekage) May 30, 2023

“Gaming outside the movie theater"? C'mon son,” another fan added. “Adura is having one of those episodes. Not in a good way,” a third social media user pointed out. While fans questioned Awosika’s ‘Star Wars’ knowledge, they praised Stafford for the same. “The little ‘Star Wars’ girl on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is so cute rn,” one netizen wrote. “I like Kate’s energy,” another X user added, per TVInsider. “I’ve been to a few Star Wars conventions and I can say none of the women look like Kate, who’s on #WheelOfFortune tonight,” another fan wrote.

Adura is having one of those episodes. Not in a good way. #WheelOfFortune #WoF — Kristopher Jordan (@kris_m_jordan) May 30, 2023

However, it was Borja who made it to the Bonus Round and even earned a $1 million wedge. Unfortunately, he couldn’t guess the last puzzle right, which read: “Gifted Young Poet.” Some ‘Star Wars’ fans felt bad for Bojra, claiming that the clue had nothing to do with the show. “If you are going to celebrate Star Wars, at least make the puzzles Star Wars-based,” one social media user complained, per the outlet. “This is an abomination. There is a whole world of potential puzzles in every category. Do better,” the fan added.

The entire Galactic Celebration, as a tribute to ‘Star Wars,’ was an energy-packed week on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ On another occasion, Vanna White and Sajak practiced their lightsaber moves, describing it as a “great way to start off the week.” Sal Perales from the Saber Guild and host of LightSaber Academy trained the duo on their lightsaber moves, but Sajak couldn’t take it too seriously. He hilariously attempted to pull off the move and realized that he had failed. “Do you know how unthreatening we look right now? It's absolutely amazing,” he said.