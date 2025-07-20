Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White reveals her favorite puzzle solve that still has her laughing, years later

Vanna White joined the'Wheel of Fortune' on 13 December 1982. Yet, even after all these years, contestants don't fail to surprise her.

Host Vanna White became a household name after she joined co-host Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune' on December 13, 1982. Even after over 40 years, White is still amused by the contestants on the show, and that's probably what has kept her going. In a chat with People magazine, White once revealed her most hilarious moments on the show, and you won't be able to guess which is her favorite.

"I feel for our contestants because they're so nervous, but I do chuckle on the inside at some of the wrong answers," White said before adding, "Half of the time, I don't think they even realize what they're saying. Like the time the answer was 'More Fun Than a Barrel of Monkeys,' and the contestant guessed, 'More Fun Than a Barrel of Vikings!'" White didn't stop there. Recalling another hilarious incident, she said, "On Dec. 30, a contestant certainly made viewers laugh when she guessed the wrong famous city food — instead of 'New York Cheesecake,' she guessed 'New York Cheesesteak.'"

She detailed other funnier incidents. "There was the guy who thought it was a 'Styrofoam Hat' instead of 'Styrofoam Cup.' And then there was a famous one where the answer was 'Gone With the Wind,' and the answer the contestant gave was 'Done With One Hand.'" Surprisingly, that wasn’t the blooper that cracked up White the most. The log-time host continued, "We had a puzzle where the answer was 'Streetcar Named Desire' and only the 'M' was missing." But the contestant said, "Streetcar Naked Desire!"

White celebrated the show's 50th anniversary on January 6 this year, and last year she had to bid farewell to co-host Pat Sajak. In a heartfelt tribute on his last day on the show on June 7, 2024, she said, “I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don't know how to put into words what these past 40 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try." She added, “8000 episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you did. We've watched our children grow up together, we've traveled all over the world, we've eaten hundreds of meals together, we've laughed, we've cried, we've celebrated,” as she fought back tears. “What an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had," she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

As for White, when asked about her retirement plans by TV Insider, she replied, "I don’t know. When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire too. But I’m not ready! We’ll see toward the end of those two years how I feel. I thank God after all these years that I still love my job." White has reportedly extended her contract with ABC for an additional two years, through the 2025-26 season of the show, working alongside new co-host Ryan Seacrest, as reported by Deadline.