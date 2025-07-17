This ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant had an eerie resemblance to a legendary scientist — and we can't unsee it

Fans of CBS's 'Wheel of Fortune' were in for a surprise, and we can’t blame them. Launched in 1975, the iconic game show has welcomed countless contestants, but one stood out recently. On the February 19, 2025, episode, a contestant caught viewers off guard with an eerie resemblance to a famous scientist. The resemblance was so uncanny that fans couldn't help but share their thoughts on social media.

Albert Einstein is in the house on Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/TMOPO3956T — Paul D (@PaulOnAir) February 20, 2025

The contestant, Michael Kroll, is a creative writer from Oakland, California. He wore a patterned brown shirt over a black turtleneck, with long white hair and a mustache. Kroll’s look instantly reminded viewers of physicist Albert Einstein, according to Newsweek. Kroll, a published author, shared that he has written his own novel and takes the most pride in the writing he's done with students in juvenile halls, helping them create their own stories.

fyi Albert Einstein is on wheel of fortune tonight pic.twitter.com/rYDzdRm9fP — Nikki Blonsky from the movie Hairspray (@lobbyspider) February 20, 2025

He also revealed his love for snakes, recounting a bold moment from his time teaching in the Peace Corps in Malaysia when a cobra entered his classroom. "What could I do but catch it?" Kroll said, making host Ryan Seacrest jokingly respond, "No, you could run," as per TV Insider. Kroll competed against Whitney Smith, a Florida-based construction worker, and Ify Unachukwu, a Nigerian-born VR enthusiast.



Though Kroll started with zero money before the first commercial break, he turned things around during the Mystery Round. The puzzle category was 'Before & After,' and after a few missteps, which included an incorrect guess of 'L,' Kroll ultimately solved the tricky puzzle, 'Gravy Boat Skipper,' earning $4,600 and a Wild Card. However, Kroll fell behind when Smith landed on the Express wedge, rapidly earning $27,000 by correctly guessing letters at $1,000 each.

In the Toss-Up round, the third answer in the 'What Are You Doing?' category turned out to be 'Protecting the plate,' following the more logical 'Protecting the trees' and 'Protecting the seas.' Kroll guessed the first two, but no one got the third. Before the final puzzle, Kroll had $8,600, just ahead of Unachukwu’s $8,250, while Smith led with $27,460. In the Bonus Round, Smith chose 'Place' as her category and quickly solved 'Jogging path,' winning an extra $40,000 and bringing her grand total to $67,460.

This guy on @WheelofFortune looks just like Albert Einstein! Maybe this is his brother Michael Einstein..? 😂 pic.twitter.com/fDzeqpZLNP — Nick Gray (@oklahomanick) February 20, 2025

Despite not winning big, it was Kroll’s appearance that became the talk of the town, as the fans shared their opinions on Kroll's uncanny resemblance to Einstein on X. A fan shared, "This guy on @WheelofFortune looks just like Albert Einstein! Maybe this is his brother Michael Einstein..?" while another noted, "Who let Einstein on Wheel of Fortune? @WheelofFortune." A fan remarked, "Fyi Albert Einstein is on wheel of fortune tonight." A fan commented, "I think Albert Einstein came back from the dead and was just on Wheel of Fortune lol." Meanwhile, another added, "Albert Einstein is apparently alive and well. He’s also on Wheel of Fortune right now."