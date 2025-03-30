Dolly Parton once confessed her crush on Jimmy Fallon — and his reaction took everyone by surprise

The queen of country music, Dolly Parton, has never shied away from expressing her feelings. The Grammy winner, who ruled fans' hearts with her iconic voice, also enjoyed a loving relationship with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean. But that does not mean the 'Jolene' singer cannot have sweet crushes. The legendary artist once openly admitted her crush on Jimmy Fallon. However, what was even more surprising was Fallon's public reciprocation of Parton's feelings, making for one cute TV moment.

Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton during the promotion of singer's new album 'Blue Smoke' in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for Webster PR | Photo by Larry Busacca)

Parton opened up about her crush on 'The Tonight Show' Fallon' during an interview for W Magazine's cover story. She shared, "Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon, but I'm big now; I can't excuse myself on that!" She added, "I think he is precious. He's so funny. We get along so good," referring to their strong rapport, which includes a previous collaboration on a Christmas song.

Parton explained her strong connection with late-night hosts, saying, "Sometimes you never know who you're going to connect with. I've always had good luck with late-night guys, you know? I always had a nice relationship with David Letterman and with Johnny Carson." She continued, "I guess there's something about those late-night people that kind of hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow. I guess it's 'cause you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don't have to worry about what you say."

After Parton admitted to having a crush on Fallon, the host shared with Kelly Clarkson on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' that he also had a crush on her. "I have a crush on Dolly Parton. Who doesn't?!" he said. "She has the whole package. She's funny, she's gorgeous, she can sing...she's interesting. She's interested. She is funny! She brings the jokes and she's such a good [show] guest. She comes on and she has good stories and everyone laughs. She's just a dream," as reported by the Taste of Country. Fallon also praised her ability to laugh at herself, recalling how she let him try on one of her wigs during a show appearance. When Clarkson asked if he took a picture, Fallon replied, "Of course I did! It's framed in my dressing room," adding, "I wore it around for a whole week."

Talking about Patrón's personal life, the iconic singer's husband Dean passed away in March 2025 at age 82 in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple, married for nearly 60 years, met when Parton was 18 and married in 1966. During the Dollywood season opening celebration on Friday, March 14, Parton emotionally shared her loss with the crowd, saying, "I will always love him, and I miss him," as per Knox News. She also expressed gratitude to those who had reached out with cards and support. Many had expected her not to attend the event due to her husband's passing, but she made the appearance to honor him.

