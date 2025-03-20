Michael Jackson’s maid reveals bizarre things she saw while cleaning his bedroom: "I saw a lot of..."

Adrian McManus, who worked at Neverland Ranch from 1990 to 1994, opens up about Michael Jackson's sexual misconduct allegations

Following the sexual misconduct allegations in August 1993, things began to decline for Michael Jackson. The King of Pop, who was at the peak of his career, found himself at the center of public outrage. Though he paid out $23 million to settle the case in January 1994, Jackson's woes were not over as his reputation had already been tainted. The controversy resurfaced again in February 2023, when 'Living With Michael Jackson' was released, reigniting the accusations. Though the singer always denied the charges, Jackson's former maid had a different story to tell, as she opened up about her time working at Neverland Ranch.

Pop star Michael Jackson speaks with photographers during a break in his testimony on December 3, 2002, in Santa Maria, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Ruymen - Pool)

The former Neverland Ranch employee, Adrian McManus, who worked for Jackson from 1990 to 1994, claimed to have witnessed troubling behavior while cleaning his bedroom, as per Mamamia. "Three months after I started working there, the girl that was cleaning his bedroom left suddenly," she told 60 Minutes' Liam Bartlett. "Nobody knew why. And I was told I was going to have to clean his bedroom." She described seeing interactions between Jackson and the children that raised concerns. "The first time I cleaned his bedroom, I didn't even know where to start," she recalled. "I saw a lot of fondling. Him rubbing his hands in kids' hair, kissing them."

Her suspicions further grew as she observed more. "I started realizing, thinking, wondering, when he was taking baths with them, and they were sleeping in his bed," she added. McManus further claimed she frequently found multiple containers of Vaseline throughout Neverland Ranch. "There was a lot of Vaseline in Michael's bedroom. It was actually all over [Neverland] ranch," she says. "Sometimes it was found in the golf carts when Mr. Jackson would take off with the boys."

In a different interview, McManus made more explosive accusations after the airing of 'Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson.' The documentary featured testimonies from Jackson's alleged abuse victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. McManus reaffirmed her support for Robson and Safechuck’s claims, as per Marca. She also noted that Jackson often hosted young guests at Neverland Ranch, spending long hours alone with them without parental supervision.

McManus further alleged that Jackson’s private quarters were equipped with cameras and that he kept videotapes documenting his time with children. She believes these recordings could serve as crucial evidence for Robson and Safechuck. According to McManus, Jackson filmed interactions in various locations, including his bedroom, secret chambers, zoo, and private cinema. She recalls a trusted aide warning that the footage could be "very incriminating" and should be found and reviewed. McManus further shared that Jackson's staff took steps to shield him from scrutiny, claiming that after allegations surfaced, rooms were cleared out, and key materials disappeared.

She said, "I was told that the investigators missed a great deal of information that was kept in a security office." While the original tapes have never been publicly disclosed, McManus believes that some of Jackson’s most trusted aides may still have access to them. She is calling for the recordings to be released, saying they could either "clear Jackson's name or provide closure for Robson and Safechuck." She also expressed hope that the truth would emerge, saying, "I really hope somewhere they come up. It could change everything." She added, "I really hope that the truth comes out and those boys can heal completely."