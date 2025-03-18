Michael Jackson's death almost went unsolved after cops missed one major clue: "A bottle of..."

A casual conversation with a neighbor led police to a shocking discovery in Michael Jackson’s death investigation

Michael Jackson's sudden passing on June 25, 2009, remains one of the biggest shocks of the 21st century! The King of Pop, who captivated millions with his dance and music, tragically died at 50 in Los Angeles due to a lethal mix of sedatives and propofol. His death was ruled a homicide, and in 2011, Dr. Conrad Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, as per Britannica. However, the investigation faced challenges, as police officials nearly overlooked a crucial detail that could have significantly derailed the case.

Michael Jackson during a hearing at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court (Getty Images | Kevork Djansezian-Pool)

LAPD officer Orlando Martinez recalled how his suspicions about Jackson's personal doctor were first aroused during a conversation with a doctor friend. While investigating the singer's sudden death, Martinez discovered an empty medicine bottle under a table in Jackson's room, as per The Mirror. "In Michael's room, where he was treated, a bottle of propofol had fallen on the ground and moved under this moving nightstand. I didn’t know what it did," he said. Detective Martinez further recalled how his neighbor, a doctor, reacted upon hearing about the discovery of propofol in Jackson's room. "My neighbor was a doctor, so I asked him about it. He was the one who got it started with, 'Whoa, what is this doing there? It's only used in surgery to put people under.'"

Not only that, there was another major overlook in the investigation, as coroner's investigator Elissa Fleak reportedly admitted that she erred while gathering evidence in Jackson's bedroom, but she lessened the effect of her errors by saying that no inquiry is flawless. During the cross-examination, the defense attorney Ed Chernoff highlighted several inconsistencies regarding the handling of medical evidence. He pointed to the photos displaying the IV pole with the saline bag in multiple locations, on top of a medicine bottle first seen on the floor, later shown on a nightstand.

During further questioning, defense attorney Chernoff questioned Fleak about her handling of evidence, noting that she failed to document the discovery of a propofol bottle inside an IV bag until nearly two years after Jackson’s death, as per CBS News. "Would you agree with me that you made a substantial number of mistakes in your investigation?" Chernoff asked as per the outlet. "No," Fleak responded. Jurors closely examined photos displayed on a large screen, with some taking notes. Deputy District Attorney David Walgren then sought to downplay any errors. "Ms Fleak, did you conduct a perfect investigation in this case?" he asked.

Fleak admitted that her investigation was not perfect. "Are there always things you would have done differently in hindsight?" he asked. "Yes," she acknowledged, adding that she had tried to be as accurate and truthful as possible. Fleak had been assigned to the investigation on the day Jackson died, and initially collected evidence from his rented mansion.

She returned four days later after Dr. Murray, Jackson’s personal physician, spoke to police and provided details about medications hidden in a closet. "Returning to the scene is not typical," Fleak said, "and there was a lot more medical evidence." Chernoff questioned whether she had heard testimony from bodyguard Alberto Alvarez, who stated during a preliminary hearing that he saw the propofol bottle inside the IV bag. He reiterated this detail for jurors, adding that Murray instructed him to place the IV bag into another bag before calling 911.