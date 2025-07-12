‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant bags $60K and trip to Italy, then makes cringeworthy geography mistake

'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment

Over the last couple of years, many 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants have made big blunders on the fan-favorite game show. Back in the day, a contestant named David messed things up when he mixed up a city and a country. Back in the day, Pat Sajak, who was the game show host at that time, burst into laughter after hearing David's answer. Luckily, the question wasn't a part of the game, but David still faced a lot of embarrassment on live television. In the episode, David was playing the game alongside his wife Keri, and the pair had just solved a puzzle to guess the phrase that read, "Gondola Ride Through Venice.”

Eventually, David and Keri won a trip to Venice. Then, Sajak asked the game show contestants what country they would like to go to. “Let’s check your geography knowledge. What country do you think we’re sending you to?” Sajak said, as per Market Realist. The answers of the contestants left Sajak shocked. Without a second thought, David went on to say, "Paris." At that point in time, David's wife Keri seemed a bit awkward.

Following that, David corrected himself by saying, "France." Sadly, that was not the correct answer either, since Venice is in Italy. After the double blunder, Keri asked Sajak, “Do we still get it?” to which the veteran host responded with a laugh and said, “Apparently, you know your husband well. Yeah, we’re sending you to Italy." Then, Keri began clapping her hands and dancing as she was glad that the pair didn't miss out on a memorable vacation.

Once the episode dropped, the fans couldn't stop talking about the hilarious moment and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the YouTube video. One social media user wrote, “I suck at geography myself, but that was a new type of fail." Followed by a second user who penned, "'Let's check your geographic knowledge.' The entire production team and everyone else behind the camera probably bit their tongue after they heard that sentence." Another fan commented, "Pretty sure he's just trolling, he answered quickly and tried to keep from laughing before correcting to France. Generally, when people don't know the answer, they phrase it like a question. She didn't marry him for his looks." A netizen remarked, "I watched this last night, and I took it as almost sarcasm. They were a weird, playful couple. Or either just really stupid. You can never tell in today's world."

At the end of the episode, David and Keri also walked away with a cash prize of $60,000 along with a trip to Hawaii. In a video shared on the official YouTube channel of 'Wheel of Fortune', the pair shared their whole experience from their Hawaiian vacation. Then, they went on the trip with their two sons. During their trip, the family of four stayed in a Disney-themed resort and spa in Koalina, Hawaii. Along with this, they also enjoyed the waterpark activities quite a bit, and the pair got the chance to relax at the spa as well.