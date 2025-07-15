'Shark Tank' contestant wouldn’t take no for an answer — so Mark Cuban had to show him the door

The contestant's pitch did not intrigue the judges, yet he wouldn't take no for an answer and sought $50,000 for a 10% stake.

‘Shark Tank’ is full of opportunities for those with brilliant ideas. Most contestants who show up gain serious PR for their brand, even if they're unable to secure investments. Such was the case with contestant Greg Demirjian, who had to return empty-handed. Demirjian made his appearance on Season 14 of ‘Shark Tank’ and pitched his idea of Surf Band Pro, an eco-friendly wristband.

Demirjian shared that he would visit surf shops along the Maryland coast in connection with the product. However, his pitch did not intrigue the judges, and they opted out of investing in his business model. Demirjian, however, wouldn't take no for an answer and sought $50,000 for a 10% stake. The judges, in response, argued that other similar products were already available in the market, believed it would be hard to sell Surf Band Pro. Kevin O’leary suggested he consider re-naming the product to Squirt Master Pro, while still being against investing in the business.

Meanwhile, Lori Grenier stressed that the product would face marketing difficulties. Barbara Corcoran echoed that the product had too much competition. The judging panel remained impressed as Demirjian pitched on, trying to convince the judges. This was when Mark Cuban had to jump in, asking him to leave. The judge bluntly told Demirjian that other contestants were waiting for the spot as well.

According to the Surf Board Pro website, it is an 'eco-friendly wristband' that is designed to keep people ready for outdoor adventures. It can be filled with "sunscreen, mosquito repellent, hand sanitiser, or any gel-based protection." Demirjian, in his pitch, claimed that the product is especially helpful for surfers and people who like to go on outdoor adventures. He noted that the product could store sunscreen inside it, which can be used with a single press.

He further shared that the production started nearly a month before his appearance on the show, and that he was able to send almost 200 units of it. In terms of numbers and sales, Demirjian mentioned that Surf Band Pro had a $5 build cost, and had a $9.95 price in the wholesale market, and $19.95 in retail. Surf Band Pro was also given different color options, which ranged from black, blue, and pink. As per Shark Night Insights, after the episode aired, Surf Band Pro saw a big increase in demand and even partnered with the United Nations to help fight malaria. The product is now estimated to have a 15% yearly growth rate due to increased exposure and strategic partnerships. Interestingly, the current net worth of Surf Band Pro in 2025 is about $1.52 million. So, as it seems, while the judges were not convinced, Demirjian was right in fightimg for his idea.