Fans celebrate ‘Wheel of Fortune’ champ’s $100K win — but one bittersweet detail left many hearts heavy

"Poor guy...," commented a 'Wheel of Fortune' fan after noticing a sad detail during a winner’s celebration

With over 42 successful seasons, 'Wheel of Fortune' remains one of TV’s most beloved shows, credited with changing countless lives. Every win on the show brings emotional celebrations, but one recent moment became a major topic of discussion. The contestant was so overwhelmed that he couldn’t hold back his emotions. However, there was also a sad detail about the celebration, which quickly grabbed major attention.

The contestant in question is Minnesota native Berto, who brought humor to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ when he joked that he had "escaped the cold to get some cold hard cash," as per The US Sun. His cheerful personality also impressed host Pat Sajak, who was seen laughing at Berto’s remark. Unsurprisingly, Berto managed to advance to the Bonus round with $21,917. In addition, the contestant also gets to fulfill his long-held dream by winning a Disney cruise.

In the Bonus round, Berto chose 'Phrase' as his category and selected 'W, M, G, A, F' with the help of a Wildcard wedge. Thanks to 'W' and 'A,' the board revealed "WE 'ARE' 'N' 'A' 'RR." Without hesitation, Berto beamed and solved it instantly, saying, “We are in a hurry,” which sent the crowd into a roar of applause. When it came time to reveal his bonus prize, Sajak teased, "You already got the cruise. Would you like the...confetti?!" Soon, Berto flipped out as the card revealed the show’s maximum prize, $100,000.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Berto shouted, "Oh my gosh!" while waving his hands in the air. He was nearly brought to his knees as confetti poured down. Co-host Vanna White rushed over to hug him, and Sajak tossed a string of confetti while joking, "The things we have to do!" His total winnings flashed onscreen: $121,917. However, fans noticed a sad detail — Berto had no friends or family join him on stage, possibly due to the distance he had traveled.

Fans shared their warm wishes for Berto under the YouTube video, with one commenting, "Poor guy not having anyone to share in the joy," while another added, "Good job, Berto, with a confetti." A fan remarked, "What a surprise for Berto!! Well done, my man!" Another noted, "Well, that was exciting - congrats on your cruise and $100K win, Berto!" A fan noted, "Yep, Berto, they’re gonna call you confetti man with $100,000!"

Speaking of wild ‘Wheel of Fortune’ celebrations, in one instance Sajak had to step in when contestants celebrated the wrong answer. It happened when contestant Rufus Cumberlander buzzed in with the phrase “Don’t look away!” during a toss-up round, prompting his fellow contestants to cheer and fist-bump him, as per Entertainment Weekly.

However, their celebration was premature, as Sajak could be heard off-camera shouting, "No! No! No! No! It’s not correct!" Just moments later, the correct phrase, "Can't look away," was revealed, catching all three contestants off guard. Altidor and King yelled in surprise, while Cumberlander stood stunned between them. Sajak laughed off the moment and joked, “Everybody’s congratulating everybody, and we get to keep the money!” as he pumped his fist in mock celebration. With a grin, he added, “It was nice of you to congratulate him.”