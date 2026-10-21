Jack O'Connell confirms major ‘A Quiet Place Part III’ fan theory: 'Cillian and I...'

Jack O'Connell discusses the close-knit feel of the 'A Quiet Place' franchise as anticipation builds for the next installment.

Jack O’Connell has confirmed a major detail about his role in 'A Quiet Place Part III,' revealing that he and Cillian Murphy will play brothers in the upcoming horror sequel. The revelation reinforces the franchise’s continued focus on family amid the threat of sound-sensitive creatures.

Speaking exclusively with Collider at the Newport Beach Film Festival, O’Connell discussed the film and its focus on family. “A Quiet Place was, that felt like family. It's about family, obviously. Got John Krasinski and Emily Blunt involved, and Cillian and I play brothers,” he said. “There was a real familial feel to that one. It was cool, man.” The revelation introduces a new family connection for Murphy’s character, Emmett, who was introduced in 'A Quiet Place Part II' as a man struggling with the loss of his wife and children after the alien invasion.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Cillian Murphy speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Kevin Winter | Getty Images)

While further details about their characters and relationship have not been disclosed, the casting revelation suggests that family will remain an important theme in the franchise. O’Connell has recently gained attention for his performances in 'Sinners' and the '28 Years Later' films. His casting adds another prominent name to the horror franchise. The actor also reflected on horror’s recent popularity, noting that audiences continue to turn out for the genre in theaters. “Horror's popping off. People are turning out for horror. So it's great,” he said.

The third installment will bring back several key figures from the franchise. Emily Blunt is set to return as Evelyn Abbott, while Murphy will reprise his role as Emmett. John Krasinski is also returning to direct after helming the first two mainline films.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Emily Blunt attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images)

The story follows a world in which alien creatures hunt by sound, forcing survivors to remain silent to survive. Emmett’s return is particularly notable because his storyline in 'A Quiet Place Part II' began with him isolated and reluctant to help Evelyn and her children. The brothers’ relationship could provide a new angle on Emmett’s story, though the film’s full plot remains under wraps.

The franchise began with the 2018 film 'A Quiet Place,' which grossed approximately $341 million worldwide. Its 2021 sequel earned around $297 million, while the 2024 prequel 'A Quiet Place: Day One' brought in approximately $262 million globally.