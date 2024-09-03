What is Zona Divas? Netflix's new true crime series enters the dark and seedy side of the Internet

Netflix's 'Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas' will hit the streaming platform on Thursday, September 5

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: While it is still difficult to determine whether technology is a boon or a bane, as the advancement in technology boosts, the rate of online crime also increases, and Netflix is all set to introduce you to this darker reality of online sites with 'Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas'. The crime documentary will delve into the disturbing criminal network of Zona Divas in Mexico, shedding light on the dark realms of the Internet.

'Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas' will look at how young women were enticed by money to participate in escort services but fell victim to exploitation, cruelty, and even murder. The documentary will focus on a detailed examination of the circumstances that led to the victims's predicament, including interviews with relatives, friends, and law enforcement.

What is the mystery behind 'Zona Divas'?

Zona Divas was the name of the website where escort service was being operated (youtube/@netflix)

The tragic story behind Zona Divas is heartbreaking, and it speaks volumes about humanity as a collective. Zona Divas was a group of charismatic Mexican influencers known for their vibrant social media presence and glamorous lifestyles, but the reality was far more complex than anticipated.

The women were lured into Mexico by fake job offers and ended up being victims of sex trafficking, according to Crowriver Media. The traffickers enslaved the women, confiscated their passports, and forced them to work as sex workers in Mexico City through website Zona Divas.

What happens to Zona Divas?

Vulnerable women were lured into Mexico with enticing job offers (youtube/@netflix)

While the women were struggling to keep up with their new realities, things changed dramatically when they began to be killed. Ailén Grodzinski, an Argentine woman, was murdered on December 27, 2017, revealing that women who advertised on the Zona Divas Internet portal worked at the Pasadena Hotel, according to an Infobae report. During the incident, one of the women was discovered unconscious, and the perpetrator fled on a motorcycle.

On November 24, 2018, municipal police discovered the body of 26-year-old Venezuelan woman identified as Kenni Mireya Finol, who was severely disfigured, according to SinEmbargo. Kenni's attackers poured acid on her after kidnapping, raping, and executing her, and her remains were left in a street in the Jardines de Santa Clara neighborhood, highlighting the killer's cruelty. The gruesome discovery highlighted the extreme violence associated with extortion methods. According to reports, four Venezuelan and one Argentine trafficking victim were found dead between 2017 and 2018.

Who is the mastermind behind Zona Divas?

Ignacio Antonio Santoyo Cervantes was also under investigation for money laundering (youtube/@excelsior)

Following the murder of the innocent woman, an investigation was launched, and approximately 20 people were investigated or arrested for their ties to Zona Divas, which operated between 2001 and 2018 as per France 24. Ignacio Antonio Santoyo Cervantes, also known as El Soni, the founder of Zona Divas, had his sentence overturned despite allegations of sexual exploitation and leading an international human trafficking network.

Ignacio is also being investigated for money laundering, and despite best efforts by federal and Mexico City authorities to prosecute him for over 15 years, they have been unsuccessful, according to Telediario. Claudia Sheinbaum, the then-head of Mexico City's government, emphasized the need to strengthen the investigation. As per reports in November 2021, Judge Eduardo Alfonso Guerrero Martínez overturned El Soni's conviction in July 2021 due to insufficient evidence, according to court records.

How to stream 'Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas'?

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas' (YouTube/@netflix)

