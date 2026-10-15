What is ‘You Can See Everything’ about? All you need to know about Elizabeth Holmes' documentary

Nathan Fielder's documentary examines Elizabeth Holmes, her Theranos scandal and the blurred line between truth, perception and deception.

'You Can See Everything' is a documentary directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, which releases on October 16. The story revolves around the Theranos scandal and is told in an unusual way. The documentary tells the story of the period when Fielder and Oppenheim filmed Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, her partner Billy Evans, and their children. Instead of telling an ordinary story about the scandal, the documentary explores how Holmes herself sees the situation and discusses the connection between personal image and reality. The main character of the documentary is Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the health-tech company Theranos, which performed blood tests using minimal blood.

In 2023, shortly before reporting to prison, Holmes invited Fielder to visit her rented beach house in Del Mar, California. He spent time with Holmes, Evans, and their children while trying to understand her perspective on the events that led to her conviction. The film examines Holmes’ insistence that she has done nothing wrong and has never lied. Conversations with the couple give Fielder an opportunity to question their accounts, although the documentary leaves viewers to assess the answers for themselves.

Elizabeth Holmes in a still from 'You Can See Everything' - (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Fielder is known for his unconventional comedy and reality-based storytelling, particularly in 'The Rehearsal.' Oppenheim has directed documentary projects including 'Primetime.' Their approach combines filmed conversations, carefully composed shots, and reenactments. Through these techniques, the filmmakers revisit earlier footage and examine how images and reenactments shape our understanding of Holmes. The movie is thus not limited to interviews and old footage but explores the possibilities inherent in the format itself.

Holmes gained fame in the tech world as the founder of Theranos, which had promised to revolutionize the entire process of conducting medical tests. She was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, and her story has also been explored in documentaries and the Hulu miniseries 'The Dropout,' starring Amanda Seyfried.

Elizabeth Holmes in a still from 'You Can See Everything' - (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Unlike a conventional account of the company's rise and collapse, 'You Can See Everything' gives Holmes an opportunity to address the filmmakers directly. Her explanations become part of the film's examination of how people respond to allegations, defend their decisions, and present themselves in the aftermath of a public scandal.

The trailer features tense exchanges between Fielder, Holmes, and Evans. Fielder questions Holmes about her motives and asks Evans whether he has ever suspected his wife of lying to him. Moreover, Holmes is captured defending herself on the basis of having nothing to hide. Towards the end, Holmes admits that it has taken her some time to get used to the idea of others watching her cry. This provides an insight into the dynamics of the couple's relationship.