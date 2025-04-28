'AGT' judge Simon Cowell loved this mother-son fire act but fans had the same thing to say

"It's the craziest pairing I've ever seen in my life, but it's also very inspirational," Sofia Vergara told the mother son-duo on 'AGT.'

Simon Cowell likes to watch performances that bring suspense and excitement to the table! During an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 18, a contestant named Ray Wold and his mother, Corrine Wold, performed a dangerous fire act that left the esteemed judges stunned. Throughout the entire performance, Ray's clothes and hat were ablaze as he threw a rope around that was also in flames. At one point, Ray also shot a couple of flaming arrows at a target. Soon after, Ray, who had chains wrapped around his neck and wrist, jumped into a bathtub that had water in it.

Things escalated to a whole new level when Corrine poured some gasoline on the bathtub, and it went up in flames. Immediately, Ray escaped the chains and got out of the bathtub to prevent himself from getting burned. Later on, Corrine put her behind on fire and instantly walked towards a bucket of water and sat on it. As per the Daily Express, when Cowell was asked to share his feedback on the act, he described the act as 'beautiful' and quipped, "Where else are you going to see a mom setting her son on fire? I’ve never seen this before, and that's why I love this act."

Judge Howie Mandel wasn't too impressed by Ray and Corrine's dangerous act, and he hit his buzzer and went on to say, "I love my mom, and if you love your mom, you don't set her on fire. It's just wrong." According to Good Housekeeping, Mandel further elaborated, "I'm all for family, but I think if you're going to spend quality time with your mother, you shouldn't throw knives at her. It's just the way that I was brought up."

While offering her valuable feedback, Sofia Vergara exclaimed, "I don't know what happened on the show; I don't know what is happening now. I think it's great; you guys are a family. This is your mom, and she is the star of the show. It's the craziest pairing I've ever seen in my life, but it's also very inspirational. I want to be you guys with my son Manolo in the future." On the other hand, when we talk about Heidi Klum, she enthused, "It was such a hot mess. I loved it."

When 'AGT' uploaded the clip of Ray and Corrine's audition on X (formerly known as Twitter), the fans couldn't stop talking about it. At that point, many viewers slammed the dangerous act. One social media user wrote, "As a burn survivor, I cannot watch someone who is on fire." Followed by a second user who penned, "I can't imagine a worse time for a fire act. Ray Wold & Mom, corny. #AGT " Another user chimed in, "Simon Cowell’s comment on #AGT about watching a mom light her son on fire was horrible timing! Over on Maui, they are digging up families who were holding each other while burning to death. It is not the time for fire jokes! @SimonCowel"l A shocked fan said, "This act scares me."