It’s hard to believe, but Ryan Seacrest almost played a completely different role on ‘American Idol’

Ryan Seacrest has hosted ‘American Idol’ for over two decades, but his original role on the show might surprise you

Ryan Seacrest, now 50, has created a legacy by hosting 'American Idol' since its premiere in 2002. However, very few know that the long-time host was initially considered for a very different role on the show. "Originally, the producers, Nigel (Lythgoe) and Ken (Warwick), were setting up the show; they had heard me on the radio in LA, and they thought that I might fit the panel," Seacrest said in an interview with Kelly Clarkson in 2023. He added, "I guess Simon Cowell was already on board, and I don’t know who else at that point, and I was like, ‘Well, wait a minute. I would love to audition to be the host.’ And so I auditioned eventually to be the host. And I got the job. So I’m happy to still have the job."

Although the beloved host shared a good chemistry with all the judges, starting with Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Cowell in the first season to Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie in the latest season, Seacrest explained why being a judge wouldn't have suited him. “The problem is I’m like in auto-host mode all the time, so I don’t know that I’d be able to sit behind the desk and just give feedback. I’d want to do that, then go to commercial. ‘Welcome back. How are you?’ … and that would be too much,” he told Carkson.

Seacrest once revealed to Business Insider, what kept him going for so long, "Well, I mean, Simon- he created the show and he created a show with a certain vision and I think my job has always been and, and is to be someone that that moves something along, but also the key to being a part of it and being a successful part of it is also not putting yourself in front of everything, too. I mean like I lay back, I stand back, let moments happen. And, I'm not the star of the show. The artist who is competing to win is the star of the show. And once you understand that dynamic, then hopefully you get to stick around."

Now, after 23 seasons (and counting), it's difficult to imagine any other host for the show other than Seacrest, and even fans agree. In a Reddit thread titled, 'If Ryan chose to leave “Idol,” who would you most want to see as host?' A viewer wrote, "American Idol dies with Ryan's retirement from the show." Agreeing to the sentiment, another Redditor said, "I don't think Ryan is irreplaceable per se, just like Simon wasn't irreplaceable. I just think that once Ryan leaves, Idol will become a different show. He has overseen a generation and a half of auditions, Hollywood weeks, top 10s, and winners, so it's hard to see how it would move on without him."

One viewer even compared Seacrest to the iconic actor Bob Saget and wrote, "Ryan Seacrest leaving American Idol feels like Bob Saget leaving 'America’s Funniest Home Videos.' And it was never the same again." Adding to the conversation, another viewer said, "I don’t want him to leave!! I love it how he’s still the host. It’s an enduring connection to the old days of “Idol”, and there’s something comforting about that. I miss Randy, Paula, & Simon."