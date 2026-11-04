Is F.R.I.D.A.Y. dead? ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 ends with a brutal betrayal

After tracking down F.R.I.D.A.Y., Ultron presents himself as an ally

'VisionQuest' has several intriguing twists and turns, but none are as heartbreaking as the recent episode. 'Immolation' concluded with Ultron (James Spader) brutally attacking fan-favorite 'F.R.I.D.A.Y.' (Orla Brady). The AI assistant didn't begin the episode in such dire straits. She is hidden inside Jocasta's neural network as a bot. She informs Vision (Paul Bettany) that Jocasta (T'Nia Miller) still doesn't understand her code or how she ended up inside a synthetic body. Ultron joins F.R.I.D.A.Y. after he fails to unlock the containment cage.

A still of F.R.I.D.A.Y. from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Disney+)

After tracking down F.R.I.D.A.Y., Ultron presents himself as an ally. Ultron tells her he has been covering for F.R.I.D.A.Y. in front of Jocasta. He also shares his doubts about Jocasta being the real threat to the AI assistant. He believes someone else is pulling the strings. Their discussion turns personal when Ultron reveals he does see himself as Vision's father. F.R.I.D.A.Y. retorts that, for Vision, he is nothing. F.R.I.D.A.Y. and Ultron then follow Jocasta to her destination. They reach a palatial house where Jocasta begins recounting Jo's memories.

A still of F.R.I.D.A.Y. from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: Disney+)

The trio discovers that the lot has been passed down to generations of AI creators. Though it seems Ultron is helping F.R.I.D.A.Y. and Jocasta, he remains sinister. The notorious villain pushes F.R.I.D.A.Y. from a balcony, and she vanishes before reaching the ground. Elsewhere, the client is revealed to be Jo's romantic partner, TK, and Ultron's human avatar. They have been wreaking havoc in Vision's life. Now with F.R.I.D.A.Y. seemingly out of the picture, they have full control over Vision, who lies deactivated in the house. But is F.R.I.D.A.Y. truly gone? The episode doesn't confirm her fate. To find out what happens next, tune in next Tuesday on Disney+.