What is Jim Carrey’s net worth? When 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' actor's 'sexist' comment sparked outrage

Jim Carrey is all set to reprise his role of Dr Robotnik in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Jim Carrey is undeniably a talented actor who has withstood the test of time and become a cultural icon. However, that hasn't kept him from facing the harsh glare of public scrutiny. Carrey is set to reprise his role of Dr Robotnik in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', which will make its grand debut on Friday, December 20. However, as the release date of the much-anticipated movie draws closer, an infamous incident from the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' promotional event is resurfacing.

Back in 2020, when the promotions for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' were in full swing, Carrey got bashed for his snarky remarks about Heat Magazine's editor Charlotte Long. The incident began when Long asked Carrey about his bucket list, to which he cheekily responded, "You". The infamous interaction quickly gained traction for being offensive, with Carrey facing widespread criticism and being accused of sexism. While the explosive interaction continues to make noise, the net worth of the 62-year-old actor is also at the center of discussion.

Jim Carrey is one of the richest actors in Hollywood

Jim Carrey in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (Paramount Pictures)

Carrey, whose career spans decades, boasts an impressive net worth estimated at $180 million in 2024, according to Parade. At the peak of his career, Carrey reportedly earned $20 million per movie, which, when adjusted for inflation, is equivalent to more than $35 million today.

Carrey reportedly made $12 million for 'The Truman Show,' which was starkly opposite to his usual $20 million fee for comedies. In addition, Carrey reportedly made history as the first actor ever to earn a $20 million salary for 'The Cable Guy.'

Jim Carrey owns extraordinary mansions

Jim Carrey is the owner of the multi-million worth of luxurious properties across the US (Getty Images)

The multitalented actor owns multiple properties across the US. Carrey's primary residence is a two-acre Brentwood compound, which he bought in 1994 and expanded further in 2000, as per Celebrity Net Worth. With 13,000 square feet of living space, a guest house, a swimming pool, and a tennis court, the estate is as lavish as it can get.

Furthermore, the luxurious property was listed for $28.9 million in February 2023. In addition, Carrey purchased a Malibu beachfront mansion for $9.75 million in 2002. If reports are to be believed, the Canadian-American actor sold the lavish mansion in 2013 for $13.4 million. Reportedly, Carrey also owns an apartment in New York City.

