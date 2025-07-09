‘American Idol’ finalist looks unrecognizable as he makes massive comeback after 3-year hiatus

"It’s been 3 years, but the wait is finally over!" ‘American Idol’ Season 5 alum said while announcing his return on social media

Bucky Covington auditioned for 'American Idol' season 5 in 2006 and impressed the judges to reach the live Hollywood Rounds. Unfortunately, luck didn't favor him, and he was eliminated from the talent show after earning a spot among the top 8. After that, the North Carolina native vanished from the music scene and has only recently started connecting with fans through live shows and gigs. His comeback has sparked jubilation among his followers on social media: "It’s been 3 years, but the wait is finally over! We are back at Copper Mine Farms tonight for another unforgettable night of country music!" Covington captioned an event post while announcing his return.

"Grab your friends, your dancing boots, and get ready for an incredible night under the stars. It’s going to be a good one, y’all! See you there!" he added. Fans welcomed the country artist with open arms, "I love your song. Thank you for sharing. I'm glad you are back," a follower gushed. "Amazing, have a great time in NC, have fun and make them dance all night!!" another fan chimed in. "Welcome home. Have a blast!" a netizen excitedly reacted. Convington, who became famous for his distressed jeans and skin-tight button-down t-shirts during his 'American Idol' phase, had a knack for reinventing country tunes on the lines of popular rock music, as per Indy Week.

As per Reality TV World, Covington performed 'Fat Bottomed Girls' during the Queens-themed night on 'American Idol'. Judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson had lauded his stunning rendition of the hard rock track, "You stayed true to who you are, and you made 'Fat Bottomed Girls' a country song," Abdul had praised the young artist back then. However, Simon Cowell remained dissatisfied with the fusion number and deemed the cover "quite mediocre". After his unsatisfactory exit from the show, Covington released only one self-titled album in 2007, which eventually made it to the number one spot on the Top Country Albums chart. One of the singles from the album titled 'I'll Walk" became an instant fan favorite and ruled at number 16 on the Hot Country Songs chart for weeks.

In 2012, Covington released new music for a noble cause. He signed with a new record label and came out with an album to raise funds for firefighters and their families affected by 9/11. "We signed up with a new record label, and we have a brand new album that came out on 9/11. The reason why we put the album out on 9/11 is because I'm part of an organization called Help the Good Guys," he explained in a video put up by People. "Now, if you get the album this week, proceeds from that album will go to help the good guys to help firefighters all over the United States and Canada with that being said, this album rocks," he added.

The 'American Idol' alum also discussed his collaboration with fellow country musician Kellie Pickler and sounded positive about working with many more iconic artists. Although Covington hasn't yet announced any tours, his reappearance has given fans hope that they will continue to hear his country music.