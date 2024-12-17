Aaron Rodgers's net worth: NFL star lives life king-size even after injury as Netflix show inches closer

Aaron Rodgers, football quarterback for the New York Jets, has a massive wealth he has accumulated in 20 years of his sports career

Aaron Rodgers had to step away from the field after he suffered a serious ankle injury in his debut match for the New York Jets on April 26, 2023. But as of date, he is reported to have a net worth of $200 million, as per Pro Football Network. Even when he is not playing for the NFL, Rodgers continues to earn via brand partnerships and other investments.

While he was recovering from his injury, he also collaborated with Netflix for a three-part docu-series that revolves around his personal and spiritual life and how he navigated through life after the injury. Prior to the release of the docu-series, let's take a look at Aaron Rodgers's salary and lifestyle.

How much does New York Jets pay Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers joined New York Jets in 2023 (Netflix)

Rodgers signed a $112.5 million deal with the New York Jets out of which $75 million is guaranteed, as per Pro Football Network. He is currently in his second year, with 2024's earnings reported to be $17.161 million.

With one year left on his contract, he is eligible for $2.5 million in base salary (not guaranteed) and a bonus of $21 million, as per Times of India. "If the Jets cut Rodgers before June 1, they would accrue a dead money charge of $49 million but just $14 million if they do it after June 1," the news portal further explains.

Since his NFL debut in 2005, Rodgers has built a solid lifestyle for himself. His partnerships with big names like State Farm, Adidas, and Pizza Hut have raked him millions of dollars over the years. His 12-year-long association with State Farm has alone reportedly earned him $3 million annually before ending in 2023.

Inside Aaron Rodgers's lavish lifestyle and investments

Aaron Rodgers owns a lavish home in LA (Netflix)

Aaron Rodgers is an avid investor. He has a stake in an NBA team and also owns a venture capital firm, RX3, with a $50 million fund. He even once owned a restaurant called 8-Twelve, along with Ryan Braun. However, it was shut down when Braun was suspended for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

He also invests massively in real estate. Rodgers owns a beautiful and lavish estate in Los Angeles with was purchased for $28 million, as per Times of India. He also owns a house in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers also has an impressive car collection which includes Maybach Exelero, a sports car by Stola. It is said to be priced at $8 million. He also owns the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS, and the 2011 Ford F-150.

When and how to stream 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'?

Aaron Rodgers's life post-injury is explored in Netflix's latest docu-series titled 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'. The synopsis reads, "Follow NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he rebounds from his Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining and controversial moments of his life and career."

The series will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, December 17.

'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' trailer