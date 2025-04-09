This incredible Japanese comedy duo left the 'AGT' judges gasping — using only their bodies

"Since our act doesn’t rely on language, we thought maybe we could do it, so we immediately uploaded videos to YouTube," Yumbo shared in an interview.

Comedic duo Yumbo Dump entertained the 'AGT' judges by making unbelievable sounds! In June 2018, the Japanese comedy duo consisting of Go Kashu, "Yumbo," and Daisuke Fujiwara, "Dump," appeared on an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 13. The duo kicked off their act by pointing to a sign that read, “We make lots of sound using our bodies.” Throughout their act, they made several noises using their bodies, such as the sound of a drop of water falling on the surface of the water, the sound of pulling a cork from a bottle of scotch malt whiskey, cries of dolphins, and the sound of a UFO flying.

It appears that Mel B didn't like Yumbo Dump's act, and she ended up hitting her red buzzer for them and quipped, "I just don't get it. I don't get it exactly; why?" On the other hand, when we talk about the other judges, including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, they seemed to have a lot of fun while watching Yumbo Dump, making various sounds with the help of their bodies. At first, Cowell failed to understand what Yumbo Dump was trying to do, and he went on to say, "What the f***?" Meanwhile, Klum was seen offering some guidance to the duo by saying, "You gotta get the perfect angle."

Mandel was so amused by the duo's act that he kept saying, "Oh, my god," while watching the hilarious act. At one moment, Mandel even jumped out of his seat and clapped loudly for the duo. Regardless of receiving a no from Mel, the duo advanced to the next round of the NBC talent competition after receiving three yeses. Despite the language barrier, this particular duo managed to win the hearts of the three judges.

Once their audition clip popped up online, the fans couldn't stop raving over the shirtless duo. One social media user wrote, "These guys are adorable and hilarious! I do wonder, though, how the heck did they ever come up with this?" Followed by a second user who penned, "Probably the most original act I've seen so far this season." Another netizen stated, "I was laughing just as hard at the realization that at some point, these guys would have just been randomly doing this for fun and decided to go professional with it. Life of the party with those two!" One viewer said, "These guys are actually professional comedians in Japan. They were very popular at one point & now are not seen as much, and there they were on AGT. They have courage."

Yumbo Dump's journey on 'America's Got Talent' came to an end in the Quarterfinals. However, the duo didn't lose hope, and they returned for 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars, where they faced elimination in the preliminaries. During an interview with Sora News 24, the duo revealed how they started their journey of appearing on international talent shows. Then, Kashu replied, "After we appeared on the Impression Competition, Mr. Osamu Shitara from the comedy duo Bananaman said that he thought we might do well in other countries. Since our act doesn’t rely on language, we thought maybe we could do it, so we immediately uploaded videos to YouTube that had subtitles in ten different languages. Then the tambourine master Gonzo suggested we go on Asia’s Got Talent." Needless to say, the rest is history.