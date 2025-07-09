'Wheel of Fortune' contestant sues show for $2M after Pat Sajak’s wild reaction to win leads to surgery

Pat Sajak has had his fair share of odd moments on 'Wheel of Fortune.' Back in 2003, a contestant, Will Wright, sued the show over unaired footage of Sajak. During his time on the show, Wright won $48,000, and what should have been a celebration turned into a disaster as Sajak got overly enthusiastic. Sajak hugged Wright so tightly that the contestant ended up needing a back injury.

During an interview with The Washington Post, Wright opened up about the incident. He recalled, "I stick out my hand thinking he is going to shake it. Instead, he jumps onto me, with his legs and arms... All I remember thinking was: 'This is Pat Sajak. Don't drop Pat Sajak.'" Co-host Vanna White, meanwhile, was much more restrained and simply hugged Wright.

Wright soon began experiencing sharp pain in his back. The father of two, a computer circuit designer, later revealed that it led to a surgery and months of pain and rehabilitation. As such, he argued that the 'Wheel of Fortune' producers, Sony Pictures Entertainment, should be forced to pay. Sajak's bear hug was cleverly edited out of the broadcast in October 2000.

Wright elaborated, "They say I signed a release... but that was for things like if you hurt yourself spinning the wheel. It doesn't cover the host jumping on a contestant. If it did, Pat Sajak could pretty much do whatever he wants to you." Wright didn't blame Sajak, but he wasn't happy with the way Sony reacted. While talking about Sony's legal offices, Wright went on to say, "They just kind of blew me off. I wondered if Pat was even aware that I had been injured."

In 2003, Wright sought a whopping amount of $2 million in damages. The final verdict on the case wasn't disclosed to the public, but it seems like the game show contestant managed to get a certain amount of money for the ordeal. Despite the unfortunate incident, Wright and his wife, Casandra, continue to watch the show 'Wheel of Fortune' regularly. Wright admitted, "I still love the game." Wright, reflecting on the veteran host's overly enthusiastic reaction, added, "My wife said that all those years we watched, Pat Sajak never jumped on any contestants. She asked me: 'Why you?'"

Sajak may have bid adieu to the game show, but his co-host, White, is still a part of the show, joined by Ryan Seacrest. According to a report by NBC News, White recently extended her 'Wheel of Fortune' contract, and will continue to turn the letters on the venerable game show until at least the middle of 2026. Meanwhile, Seacrest's antics on the show have already made him a fan favorite.