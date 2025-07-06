‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest's expression is priceless after contestant's mind-blowing puzzle solve

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's unexpected puzzle solve makes host Ryan Seacrest fumble with his words.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ often sees contestants make unexpected solves, but one really blew host Ryan Seacrest’s mind. When a contestant, Layvin Mangnane, cracked a puzzle with minimal clues, the host was stunned and couldn’t get words out. In the December 4 episode, Mangnane competed against Patty Spano, who pulled far ahead in the round with $26,800 in cash and a prize trip to Savannah. Although Mangnane didn’t make it to the Bonus Round, he did leave an impression with his stunning solve before leaving the show. During the triple-toss-up puzzle round, the contestant chose the 'Around the House' category.

After he selected letters ‘T’ and ‘L’, he was presented with a puzzle that read '_ L _ _ T _ _ _ T _ _ T _ _ _ _ _ _.' When he was given the chance to select more letters, he decided to solve the puzzle instead. “Electric Toothbrush,” he guessed, and bingo! Seacrest couldn’t hide his disbelief and turned to the contestant to question, “How did you do that?” Unfortunately, the stunning win couldn’t secure him the Bonus Round spot, and he had to leave with other contestants who lost. However, the host couldn’t help but bring up Mangnane’s amazing solve before he left. “Is it psychics’ week all of a sudden?” he asked. “How did you—yeah—good job. Great solve,” he said, fumbling his words.

out of everything that’s happened today, I did not expect to be stopped mid-rant by a guy I knew from hs guessing “electric toothbrush” w/only 3 letters on wheel of fortune 😭 — 𝙰𝚕𝚊𝚢𝚜𝚒𝚊 🪷 (@alaysiads) December 4, 2024

Fans took to social media to gush over Mangnane’s presence of mind. “Out of everything that’s happened today, I did not expect to be stopped mid-rant by a guy I knew from high school, guessing ‘electric toothbrush’ with only 3 letters on Wheel of Fortune, an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. “Layvin, if you see this, thank you for making Ryan Seacrest go ‘howdidyoudothat?’” I forgot what I was even upset about,” the fan quipped, as per TV Insider. The host’s reaction certainly put the audience in a good mood, which was a rarity considering the mixed reaction he has received since replacing Pat Sajak.

The viewers were quick to point out Seacrest’s first blooper in September last year when he gave a delayed reaction to contestant Cody Hunger winning the Bonus Round that had a $94,900 jackpot at stake. After Hunger correctly guessed the phrase 'Out of Here,' co-host Vanna White instantly cheered. However, it took Seacrest a few seconds longer to make sense of the situation. Another time, the host was called out by the fans for not helping a contestant and was compared to Sajak.

The viewers noted that if Seacrest had helped Oleh Voloshyn, he would have surpassed the leading contestant, Kathryn McWhorter, and won. Now, the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans seem to be warming up to the new host, but there’s still a long way to go before people stop missing Sajak. The ‘American Idol’ host replaced Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in September 2024, after the latter announced his exit. “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.