What happened to 'The Voice' live tour? NBC’s tour plans with past musicians run into trouble

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' was a massive hit from the very beginning of its first season. Even the most dedicated fans of 'The Voice,' one of NBC's most popular reality show franchises spanning 25 seasons, might not be aware of all its intriguing aspects.

NBC introduced the concept of taking 'The Voice' on tour with the Season 1 competitors. At the season finale, Carson Daly announced that the top two finalists from each team would participate in a series of summer concerts. The tour, named 'The Voice Live on Tour,' was ultimately canceled. Despite the New York stop selling out, ticket sales in other cities were disappointing

NBC's second attempt at reviving 'The Voice' tour failed miserably

In 2014, an attempt was made to revive the concept with competitors from seasons five and six, but sales were once again disappointing. Despite the success of tours for other shows, such as 'The Masked Singer' and 'Dancing with the Stars,' 'The Voice' has never been affiliated with these programs.

While the show thrived on television thanks to its unique format and engaging judges, this popularity did not always translate into strong live-performance ticket sales. On social media, many fans have attributed the decline of the live tour to high ticket prices and the lack of appeal of the touring contestants.

Why did 'The Voice' Season 24 winner Huntley cancel his show?

Huntley, a native of Virginia, isn't driven by financial gain; he even canceled a scheduled concert partly due to high ticket prices. Having won Season 24 of NBC's 'The Voice,' Huntley used his newfound fame to fund a tour. The musician announced on Instagram that he has canceled his performance at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg, Virginia, due to the prohibitively high ticket prices.

Former 'The Voice' winner hosted free concerts for fans

Huntley decided he’d rather perform for free than charge $160 a ticket for the gig. It didn't sit right with him, so he followed his instincts and canceled the performance, as he explained in his Instagram post.

Huntley assured fans that everyone who had already purchased a ticket would receive a refund. True to his word, he performed for free at Billiken's Smokehouse BBQ restaurant instead. All proceeds from the event, which had an entry fee, were donated to Loisann's Hope House, a non-profit dedicated to combating homelessness. Huntley also mentioned that he planned to pay his band out of his own funds for the occasion.

