Deaf entrepreneur makes history with $250K ‘Shark Tank’ deal — after pitching entirely in sign language

Tailgate N Go founder appeared on 'Shark Tank' season 11, episode 5 used sign language to give a powerful and ground-breaking pitch

'Shark Tank' has featured many inspiring entrepreneurs, but Kobe Johnson made history as the first deaf founder to appear on the show. He appeared in Season 11, Episode 5, alongside his sister Taylor and father Ron, using sign language to communicate with the Sharks. Johnson, who used sign language to communicate with the Sharks, asked for $250K for a 10% stake in the company.

Frustrated by the chaos of disorganized camping trips, the family of avid outdoor lovers set out to create a cleaner, more organized way to enjoy camping and outdoor meals. Tailgate N Go is a modular, portable kitchen box designed for camping, tailgating, and outdoor use. The founders let the product speak for itself, showing a demo of its 360-degree functionality and versatility. They concluded with a powerful message using sign language, "So sharks, let's think outside the box and start an outdoor revolution."

A still form Kobe Johnson pitch from an episode of 'Shark Tank' (Image Source: YouTube/'Shark Tank')

Despite the powerful pitch, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner opted out. Daymond John also bowed out, stating that the product would 'burn a lot of capital. Kevin O’Leary proposed tying the product to his ‘Chef Wonderful’ brand. He offered $250,000 for 10% equity, with 10% interest and a $100 royalty on every unit sold, in perpetuity. They initially declined the offer. As they prepared to exit, Daymond John encouraged them to counter, saying, "It doesn't hurt to ask." The family countered with $250,000 for 15% equity, but Mr. Wonderful was unconvinced.

Interestingly, guest Shark Matt Higgins, who had earlier expressed interest, was initially reluctant to take the deal. After intense negotiations, Higgins agreed to invest $250,000 for 20% equity, plus a $50-per-unit royalty. Impressed fans praised Johnson and flooded the comments section on YouTube. One viewer of the show wrote, "Just can't applaud enough the deaf guy. It takes a lot, a lot, a lot of mental pressure just to do daily socializing, but he pitched an idea confidently!" Meanwhile, others praised John for his efforts in saving the day for Johnson. Praising the Shark, a viewer wrote, "It doesn't hurt to ask. Great advice for anyone." Echoing the sentiment, a netizen said, "Daymond saved them."

According to Shark Tank Recap, the company made about $400,000 in sales, a 60% increase over their pre-show numbers. In 2023, annual revenue was around $1 million. Johnson's journey inspired other deaf and differently-abled entrepreneurs to try their luck on the show. In a similar moment, entrepreneur Eric Cole, who lost a leg, appeared in Season 14 in 2022. He secured a $100,000 deal for 10% equity from Mark Cuban and Emma Grede for his company, No Limbits. According to Bizjournals, after the 'Shark Tank' success, the company also raised $1.4 million from Georgetown's Halcyon Angels and New York's The Disability Opportunity Fund.