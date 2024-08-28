What happened to Rosa Hill and Mei Li? Mother-daughter duo made terrifying plan to win toddler’s custody

'Worst Ex Ever' dives into the murder case surrounding Rosa Hill and her mother Mei Li

ANTIOCH, CALIFORNIA: Netflix has launched its latest docu-series, 'Worst Ex Ever'. In Episode 3, titled 'Killing for Custody', the show explores the troubling case of Rosa Hill and her mother, Mei Li, who devised a harmful plan to secure a child's custody.

Rosa Hill, an Antioch woman, received a sentence of 36 years to life in state prison in 2011 for her involvement in the murder of 91-year-old Selma Hill during a child custody dispute. Along with her mother Mei Li, Rosa was found guilty on June 28 of first-degree murder for her mother-in-law Selma Hill's death at her home in Dublin on January 7, 2009.

The mother-daughter duo were also convicted of premeditated attempted murder for attacking Rosa's ex-husband, Eric Hill, at the same location that day, according to CBS News.

Prosecutor Casey Bates informed the jury that Rosa and her mother Mei planned to kidnap Rosa's daughter, who lived with Eric Hill, who had been awarded sole legal custody after the couple separated. Selma Hill was killed that morning, and later, when Eric Hill returned home with their daughter, he was attacked and injured by Rosa and her mother.

'Worst Ex Ever' dives deep into Rosa Hill and Mei Li's 'Operation Custody'

Bates revealed that subsequent investigations by law enforcement uncovered a series of notes that indicated Rosa Hill and Li had devised a scheme they referred to as "Operation Custody." This ominous plan involved the acquisition of an extensive array of weaponry, which could easily equip a small military force.

Among the arsenal they compiled were firearms, electric stun guns, and even a sword, showcasing their intention to arm themselves comprehensively. Additionally, they procured a variety of tools that could be used as weapons, including a hammer, a crossbow, and a throat cutter, as well as a knife and a baton.

Furthermore, Bates revealed that during the course of the police investigation, authorities examined a computer that had been utilized by both Rosa Hill and her mother. Upon delving into the digital records, investigators uncovered a series of alarming Internet searches conducted by the pair.

These searches included queries about methods for evading detection after committing murder, as well as specific searches on how to effectively strangle a person. In addition to these disturbing topics, they also explored information regarding various lethal substances, including but not limited to arsenic, cyanide, strychnine, mustard gas, and ammonia, according to Bates.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Burr expressed his grave concerns about the nature of the crime during the proceedings. He remarked that the attack in question stood out as "one of the most planned crimes I've encountered throughout my 35-year legal career."

Judge Burr elaborated on the evidence presented, which suggested that the defendants, identified as Hill and Li, had not only conspired to murder Selma Hill but had also devised a sinister plan to subsequently kidnap Eric Hill.

Their intention was to transport him to a secluded location, where they would have executed their gruesome plan of dismembering his body using an array of tools they had gathered for this very purpose.

The chilling details of the plot indicated a calculated effort to ensure that Eric Hill's remains would be disposed of in such a way that they would never be discovered, underscoring the premeditated nature of their horrific intentions.

Eric Hill expressed that he had confidence in Li until the moment of the attack and later on, he felt let down. Eric expressed, "I find her actions extremely painful because she was my friend."

Rosa Hill was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison

On June 28, 2011, Rose Hill was convicted of the tragic murder of Selma 'Sally' Hill, as well as the attempted murder of Eric Hill. Following the conclusion of the trial, the court determined that Hill would serve consecutive terms of 36 years to life in prison for her crimes.

This decision came after a thorough examination of the evidence and testimonies presented during the proceedings, highlighting the severity of the offenses committed and their impact on the victims' families and the community.

