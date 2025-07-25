Shy contestant thought she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’ for ‘American Idol’ — until judges heard her voice

Ever since its launch in 2002, 'American Idol' has been consistent with churning out superstar singers like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Benson Boone, to name a few. However, there have been instances when, despite their stellar vocal skills, singers failed to grab headlines all thanks to their lack of self-confidence. In one such instance, a contestant was so self-conscious that she nearly skipped her 'American Idol' audition. But once she took the stage, she stunned everyone with her powerful vocals, creating one of the show's most exciting moments.

The contestant in discussion is the Brooklyn native, JMarie, who delivered a standout audition on the final night of 'American Idol' Season 23’s auditions. Her bold choice to sing 'Before He Cheats' directly in front of Underwood, who made the song a 2006 chart-topping hit, paid off in a big way. With all three judges, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Underwood, JMarie ruled the stage and impressed everyone with her confidence and unique interpretation.

JMarie also opened up about why she hadn't auditioned earlier on 'American Idol'. She revealed that she was often told she wasn't "pretty" or "slim" enough, which led her to fear appearing on the show. This heartfelt confession led Underwood to tell her she was upset she hadn't auditioned sooner, acknowledging the courage it took to finally step into the spotlight, per Collider.

After the performance, a visibly emotional Underwood praised JMarie not just for her vocal talent but for the skills she brought to a well-known song, saying, "I was a little worried coming into [auditions], sitting here, that people would sing my songs to me." Underwood further added, "But you made it your own. I forgot about myself having ever sung that song, and it was like I had heard it for the first time. It was effortless, amazing," per Mass Live. Lionel Richie was also in awe of JMarie, as he said, "You made it yours, and you came with attitude." The judges then unanimously awarded her a ticket to Hollywood.

Fans were also in awe of Jmarie's beautiful rendition and took to the comment section to express their support as one commented, "She did that!!!! WOW. Chills. The delivery. The re-arrangement. TALENT." A fan remarked, "I love the way she sang that song. She knew when to hold off and when to give more.. and she told a story! Very talented!!" While another noted, "Her words, that she was afraid she wasn't pretty enough or slim enough... I felt that. Made me cry. Wooooo! She is so good! I love how she made it hers. Amazing gift and talent!"

A fan remarked, "@therealbrooksie She made that song her own she’s gonna win Idol and she’s a superstar." Talking about the moment, JMarie shared, "I am living proof that it doesn't matter how long it takes or the road you have to take, as long as you get there." Following the emotional moment, JMarie took to Instagram to thank the judges, writing that she was "still in shock" and incredibly grateful for the opportunity.