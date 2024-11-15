What happened to Don Fluitt? ‘Dateline: The Smoking Gun’ shines light on Albuquerque’s most chilling murder

A custody battle supposedly cost Don Fluitt his life

Don Fluitt, a single devoted father of three, was stabbed to death in the garage of his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on December 29, 2016. 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' investigated this horrific crime based on what led up to the event, the investigation afterward, and what has taken place since.

Fluitt was discovered dead in his garage, and his throat was sliced open; the neighbors noticed that his garage door was left open. The investigators immediately concluded that it was a case of foul play. The murder occurred during an ongoing custody case between Fluitt and his ex-wife as they had their little daughter, and it would later be shown to be a principal motive for the crime. Initially, suspicion of the murder revolved around Fluitt's acquaintances, including his ex-wife; however, evidence finally pointed to her current husband, Terry White. Closed circuit footage, DNA, and witness testimony revealed that White had gone into Fluitt's house one day before committing the heinous crime.

'Dateline: Smoking Gun' examined how this case still echoes throughout Albuquerque.

Who was Don Fluitt?

Many in Albuquerque knew that Don Fluitt was the kind of fellow who had a warm smile, and boldness, and made it all worthwhile for his family. He was an attentive father to his little daughter whom he loved dearly. He is said to have been a social and friendly fellow who could easily link up with other people. A music lover, Don loved playing guitar, and he was known for his humor and competence in spreading laughter among the people around him.

Don Fluitt was killed in his garage (@nbc)

What was the reason behind Don Fluitt’s animosity with his ex-wife?

Don's disagreement with his former wife was because she was having a bitter custody battle over their little daughter. This struggle went on for such a long period until it had shaped the bitterness between them, and one day it made him take such a drastic measure that went on to become the last event of his life.

Don Fluitt was involved in a legal battle with his ex-wife (NBC)

Who killed Don Fluitt?

Surveillance footage from a neighbor's camera showed a man entering Fluitt's house. Later, the suspect was confirmed to be his ex-wife's new husband, Terry White, thanks to DNA evidence.

DNA found underneath the victim's fingernails eventually led to White's conviction for first-degree murder. In August 2018, the defendant was sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Terry White was Don Fluitt's killer (NBC)



Watch all-new episodes of 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' on Thursdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.