'American Idol' winner Scott McCreery fell on stage but his crew thinks it was a 'little enjoyable'

Viral moments are nothing new for 'American Idol' winner Scotty McCreery, who once called out a concertgoer for hitting a woman during his show

Scotty McCreery, the winner of 'American Idol' Season 10 (2011), once had a truly hilarious moment on stage as he stumbled on one of the stage speakers and tumbled down. On Wednesday, March 26, McCreery was doing a shotgun impression during one of his performances while walking backwards as he missed the equipment behind him and tripped on it. While McCreery wasn’t hurt in the incident, he didn’t waste a moment; he got up with a jolt and said in a cheery voice, “Who put that there?” as he continued his performance.

Scotty McCreery performs onstage during Hangover Fest 22 Las Vegas at the House of Blues Las Vegas on March 06, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Steffy)

McCreery uploaded the video of him falling on Instagram with the caption “Who put that there?” The video read, “The Stage: 1, Me: 0” with a laughing emoji. The video was followed by McCreery and his crew’s reaction to the fall after his performance. The reactions began with McCreery stating, “Right on my wrist,” to which one of his crews replied, “Well, if you weren’t hurting before, you are now.” The video continued with a person asking, “Highlight of tonight?” to various crew members, to which their replies were: “Scotty falling” and “Probably him falling, yeah, for sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery)

The video ended with a crew member sharing a small wholesome yet funny titbit: "I'm the last one who had to go to the hospital from falling down, so when I saw Scotty do it, I was a little concerned. Glad he didn't hurt himself. But it was just a little enjoyable." However, 'The Fall of Summer' singer was candid about his unexpected fall and took it in stride. What followed was a series of responses by fans, some funny, some just glad McCreery didn't get hurt in the process.

Looks like Scotty McCreery just experienced what it feels like when our politicians' priorities get turned upside down – too busy singing about hope and change to actually lead from a stable foundation! What's your take on that, friends? — The Little Guy That Beats the Market (@fulldeg) March 29, 2025

A user commented on the video, “Highlight of the night was Scotty getting back up; c’mon now!” while another cheered for the 'American Idol' winner’s recovery. “Great recovery! So glad you are ok. I love how you keep it real.” One user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a hilarious comparison between McCreery's fall and politics as he said, "Looks like Scotty McCreery just experienced what it feels like when our politicians' priorities get turned upside down – too busy singing about hope and change to actually lead from a stable foundation! What's your take on that, friends?"

Getting viral moments from concerts is not new to McCreery. On August 24, 2024, during 'The Fall of Summer' Tour in a performance video posted on Facebook, he stopped his performance mid-way to address a violent incident he witnessed from the stage. He saw a person hit a woman, to which he said, "That's a lady you just hit, sir. Absolutely not. Police? Security? Is she okay? Get the heck out of here." The crowd cheered for McCreery's chivalrous nature as the police later went on to detain the man, as reported by USA Today. This is a testament to the fact that McCreery is a real, genuine guy who isn't afraid to stand up for other people or make light of his own mistakes.