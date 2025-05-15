Want to meet your favorite ‘American Idol’ Top 3 contestants? It's a lot easier than you think

John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts are celebrating their ‘American Idol’ journey with parades and concerts — and you're invited

As 'American Idol' Season 23 inches closer to its finale, the excitement is at an all-time high. With Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster securing their place as the top 3, viewers are eagerly waiting for the grand finale that is all set to release on Sunday, May 18. However, before the major event, the finalists will return to their hometowns to have a celebration, which will give fans a unique opportunity to meet their favorite contestants.

L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo during 'American Idol' Judges Photo Call in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

Before the grand finale, each finalist will return to their hometowns on Wednesday, May 14. Foster will head back to Addis, Louisiana, where his fans can join a 5 pm parade on First Street, followed by a 7.30 pm concert at Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, as per TV Insider. Foster also expressed his excitement about returning to his hometown ahead of the 'American Idol' Season 23 finale, writing on Instagram, "I'm SO excited to go home and see everyone!" He encouraged fans to join the celebration, saying, "Please make plans to join me at the parade in Addis, and then we'll play some good country music at the waterfront park in Plaquemine! Both events are happening this Wednesday!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Foster (@officialjohnfoster)

On the other hand, Roberts will be heading back to Meridian, Mississippi, where his parade will start at 5:30 pm from the Lauderdale County Courthouse and end at City Hall, with a concert at 7 pm. Nix will return to Denton, Texas, beginning with a meet-and-greet and ice cream flavor reveal at Beth Marie’s. Her parade starts at 4:30 pm on McKinney Street, followed by a 7 pm concert at the Discover Denton Visitor Center.

Talking about the much-anticipated 'American Idol' Season 23 finale, the episode is all set to feature 10 guest performers alongside judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and artist-in-residence Jelly Roll, per Mass Live. The diverse lineup includes Salt-N-Pepa, Josh Groban, Jessica Simpson, Good Charlotte, Patti LaBelle, Myles Smith, Kirk Franklin, Goo Goo Dolls, Jennifer Holliday, and Brandon Lake. Many performers have special ties to the season, such as Groban, who was a guest mentor during the Top 24's Hawaii trip. Lake also performed earlier in the season with Jelly Roll during the Easter special.

Notably, the winner of 'American Idol' 2025 is expected to receive a sizable cash prize along with the opportunity to sign a development deal with 19 Recordings, the show’s record label partner. While ABC has not disclosed exact prize details, a news report from Newsweek in 2021 stated that the winner could receive $125,000 upon signing a development contract and an additional $125,000 upon completing an album. However, unlike in past seasons when record deals were guaranteed, 19 Recordings' SVP Elissa Felman revealed to Billboard that they now offer development deals aimed at helping winners develop their artistic identity, gain experience through touring, and create new music. Following this development period, the label will determine whether to offer a full record contract.