Conan O'Brien's surprise visit to a fan's house took a wild turn when her mom 'attacked' him

Conan O'Brien proves that he is a versatile television host who can connect with his fans on a personal level. O'Brien tests out new levels of friendship by visiting his admirers around the world with his podcast 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan.' In one of the episodes, he spoke with Anna from Thailand on Zoom and got intrigued by her mother's behavior. "I'm living with my mom," the young fan said on the video call. "How's that going?" O'Brien inquired. "It can be quite hard when you know I'm working from home and I have to be on Zoom, and my mom will always yell," she complained. "If I could talk to her, maybe I could explain to her that it's very important that Anna does her work," the comedian suggested. He then ended up traveling to Bangkok to meet his new friend Anna and her mom, but it soon became evident that O'Brien got more than what he had bargained for.

O'Brien experienced a bit of culture shock when he was told he needed to remove his shoes before entering the Asian residence. "Take my shoes off? Yes, of course, I respect that," he said. The comedian soon realized that Anna's mother wasn't his fan, and she didn't even recognize him. "I'm a celebrity in America. Not at the top. Kind of in the middle, just take my word for it. Like I wouldn't get invited to, like, an Oscar party, but if there was an Emmy party, they would think," the television host stammered while trying to explain his celebrity status in Hollywood to Anna's clueless mother. Instead, the elder lady hilariously mimicked his actions, sometimes even pointing out with fingers that he sounded crazy.

Conan O'Brien at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on April 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

"What are you doing? What is she doing? I don't know. Why are you doing these weird things? What's happening right now? I don't know; she's frightening me," O'Brien reacted, exhausted. He continued by informing Anna's mother that her daughter preferred to work quietly at home and that shouting would only make matters worse. "We have a problem that I want to help fix with your daughter," he begins but is soon met with laughter from Mom. "You're laughing, but I'm being honest; she works in the house. I mean no disrespect, but you are too loud sometimes." The camera then focuses on the mother, who keeps banging on the door while Anna shows off her workstation.

O'Brien then humorously teaches the elderly woman how to make a gentle call; however, the woman doesn't heed and attacks the TV host by choking his neck. "She attacked me. Do you think your mother is listening to me? Is she going to change?" he asks Anna. The mother hilariously makes an innocent face and cuts in, "I promise." "She is such an actress. I don't believe her for a second, okay?" he quips, laughing. As the episode comes to a close, he approaches their gym area and tries out some weights. As he performs the exercise, Anna's mother gives O'Brien a quick pat on the cheeks to distract him. He asks her to slap him again as the segment comes to a close. Through his podcast and unexpected appearances, O'Brien has mastered the art of establishing a personal connection with his audience.