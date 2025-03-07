Stormy Daniels revealed what she found in Donald Trump’s bathroom — and Jimmy Kimmel couldn't handle it

Jimmy Kimmel’s reaction to Stormy Daniels’ spilling dirty secrets about Donald Trump is pure late-night gold

Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Stormy Daniels was one for the books! In a 2018 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Stormy Daniels made some shocking revelations about now-President Donald Trump. According to The Things, she gave a detailed account of what she found in Trump’s hotel bathroom. During her first appearance on the show, legal restrictions prevented her from sharing much, but on her second visit, she revealed everything. Daniels recalled, “I looked. He’s very fond of gold. So all of his utensils for plucking and grooming were gold, but I was really shocked to find out that a man who thought so highly of himself used Pert Plus and Old Spice.”

Kimmel couldn't hold his laughter, while Daniels exclaimed, "I don't think I've ever seen Jimmy this happy." Later in the episode, the former adult star revealed that she remained in Trump’s life for the next year, as he wanted her to appear on 'The Apprentice'. In her tell-all memoir, 'Full Disclosure', Daniels wrote that she was ready to join the show, but Trump allegedly had plans to rig 'The Apprentice' to keep her on longer and boost ratings, as per CNN. However, things didn’t work out for Daniels, and Jenna Jameson was eventually cast in her place.

While spilling the beans on the incident surrounding 'The Apprentice', Daniels further added, “I think he was afraid I was going to be pissed. So he called me and was like, ‘Did you see Jenna Jameson on my show? I didn’t know she was going to go on. That’s bull***t. She made a fool of herself. ' He said, ‘She’s a b***o. You’re so much better.’ I was like, ‘I didn’t even know about it.’ I just thought that was really funny. Don’t care. Totally over it.”

After the episode aired, the comments section on Kimmel’s YouTube channel was disabled, as Trump supporters were not pleased with Daniels’ controversial remarks. For those unaware, Trump and Daniels first met in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. At the time, Trump was a prominent businessman and reality TV star, while Daniels was a well-known figure in the adult entertainment industry. Trump allegedly invited Daniels into his hotel suite for dinner.

At the time, Trump was married to Melania Trump, and the couple had reportedly welcomed their son, Barron, just a few months earlier. The news of their alleged affair came to light when Daniels claimed she and Trump had sex in his hotel suite, and that she accepted $130,000 (£104,000) from his former lawyer before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about the encounter, as per The Mirror. The lawyer, Michael Cohen, was later jailed on multiple charges. Since the allegations surfaced in 2018, the president has denied any sexual involvement with Daniels, as reported by BBC​.