Oprah Winfrey reveals Meghan Markle’s surprise gift is her ‘favorite’ thing: "This is a..."

Oprah Winfrey’s annual 'Favorite Things' list has been a beloved holiday tradition since it first began in 1996 on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'. Every year, she curates a collection of her favorite products, giving fans inspiration for the perfect gifts. The list has become a highly anticipated guide for shoppers, featuring everything from tech gadgets to beauty essentials. In 2024, one of the standout items came from none other than Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, who is also Winfrey’s neighbor in Montecito, California, gifted her a luxurious body care set from Tatcha’s Hinoki line. Impressed by the gift, Winfrey included it in her 2024 list, calling it “a favorite Favorite Thing.” The set includes a body wash, body milk, and body oil, all scented with a blend of cedar, hiba, and hinoki oils.

“This is a favorite Favorite Thing — with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan,” Winfrey wrote on her official website. “If you were to come to my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil and body milk right by the tub.” Tatcha describes the set as helping to "reduce stress, lift mood and improve wellbeing." For the unversed, Markle and Winfrey have been friends for years. The television host attended the Duchess' wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, and they became neighbors in Montecito, California, after the couple moved to the U.S. in 2020. Winfrey has also bonded with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, over their shared love of yoga. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties, Winfrey expressed her support. In 2020, she told PEOPLE, “Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family.”

The following year, Markle and Harry sat down with Winfrey for a high-profile interview about their experiences within the Royal Family. During the interview, Markle shared that she struggled with mental health issues and claimed she received no support from the palace. She also revealed there had been "concerns and conversations" about her son Prince Archie's skin color before he was born. In response, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," The Guardian reported.

In addition to the interview, Harry collaborated with Winfrey in 2021 on 'The Me You Can’t See', an Apple TV+ series about mental health. Winfrey spoke about the project, saying, “I think it’s going to make — our hope is it’s going to have an impact on reducing the stigma and allowing people to know they’re not alone and being able to speak up about it and being able to identify it for themselves and their friends.” Markle and Winfrey have continued to support each other’s initiatives. They both attended the grand opening of 'Godmothers' bookstore in Montecito in September 2023. The next month, Markle partnered with Winfrey and Melinda French Gates to back a digital wellness initiative for young girls.

In an episode of CBS Mornings, Winfrey was asked whether the Sussexes should attend King Charles’ coronation. She responded, “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That’s what I think. They haven’t asked me my opinion.” Ultimately, Harry attended the coronation, while Markle did not. Winfrey has previously praised Markle’s generosity. In 2021, she publicly thanked her on Instagram for sending samples from Clevr Blends, a vegan latte company Markle invested in. She affectionately called her “my neighbor M.” “She just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” Winfrey has said of Markle.