While appearing on 'The Tonight Show' in 2014, Kerr demonstrated butt-toning exercises that she claimed could be performed even while sitting idle.

Former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr once revealed some of her best-kept fitness secrets. While appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2014, Kerr demonstrated butt-toning exercises that she claimed could be performed even while sitting idle. "When I'm on the airplane, there's a couple of little exercises you can do," she educated Fallon. She explained, "So you can tighten, like, your ab muscles. So you can clench and release. Clench and release. Clench and release...your butt muscles." Embarrassed, Fallon asked, "What are you doing?" "And then you can alternate," Kerr continued, gesturing the motion with her hands. "Don't do that," Fallon stressed, in response.

The Kora Organics founder sticks by her butt-beauty mantra to maintain her bikini body. In an exclusive with Elle magazine, she revealed that she likes to remain active even while performing a desk job. "I would say to just stay active even if you're sitting at an office desk all day...you can clench/tighten different parts of your muscles. I do it all the time when I'm in the car or on the way to the airport." She shared, "I'm squeezing my butt, doing the calf muscles, even doing face exercises." For a toned physique, Kerr argued that it's crucial to always move around. She stressed, "Just get the blood flow pumping, it doesn't have to be strenuous."

Miranda Kerr attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 03, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

When asked about the ideal workout to tone butt muscles, Kerr came up with a perfect fitness routine: "The bridge pose is really good. I feel like that is a quick way to kind of lift the butt. And then I like plank pose. Doing plank pose 10 minutes a day." The mother of four further claimed that because music inspires and exhilarates the body, it's a great way to keep in shape when combined with exercise. "Sometimes my arms will get really sore, so I'll go up and down on my elbows. And I try and like, turn the music on."

Kerr also promoted her organic beauty line while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. She even used some of her products on Fallon and offered skin care advice. "When I first had the idea to launch @koraorganics, I was searching for certified organic skincare that would give me visible results. I feel blessed to work with some of the best chemists in the business who formulate each product to be effective yet gentle on your skin," she penned in a lengthy Instagram post.

Kora Organics, launched in 2009, is reportedly cruelty-free and is based both in the United States and Australia. “Certified organic wasn't just because I wanted to use healthy products, I wanted to use really powerful, highly effective, healthy products,” she told Forbes in 2021. The Australian model wants her brand to become part of her legacy in the long run.