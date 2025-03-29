Kim Kardashian recalls how the O.J. Simpson trial 'tore her family apart' on David Letterman's show

"So, we didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids," Kim Kardashian revealed during the interview.

O.J. Simpson passed away at the age of 76 due to complications from metastatic prostate cancer. His life was a tangle of legal messes, the most famous being his acquittal from the murder trial of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, in 1995. A throwback video of Kim Kardashian caught major attention after the disgraced NFL player's death. In the lengthy interview, Kardashian can be seen describing the mayhem the infamous trial caused to her family. The Hulu star explained that the trial months “tore her family apart.” Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, had taken up Simpson's case while her mother, Kris Jenner, had been close friends with Nicole.

"It was dinnertime, and we were all sitting down, and I answered the phone, and it was a call from jail. And it was OJ, and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her. And I just remember them getting into it," she revealed to David Letterman on Netflix's show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.' "What did she think or feel?" the seasoned host prodded. "You know, she believed that…you know, her friend was murdered by him. And that was really traumatizing for her. Then, we'd go to my dad's house, and it was a whole other situation there," she continued.

Robert Kardashian & Carl Douglas at O.J. Simpson trial, LA, 1994. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Ted Soqui)

The mother of four recalled that she and her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were caught in an endless loop between the wrath of her parents. "And it would be, like, Johnnie Cochran, Bob Shapiro, my dad, like, the whole team. So, we didn't really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids because we didn't want to hurt one of our parents' feelings," she confessed. 'The Kardashians' star disclosed that her father had pulled them out of school one day so they could watch the trial. "And my dad took us to court one day with him, and he took us out of school and didn't tell my mom."

"And I remember my mom was sitting with Nicole's parents, and Kourtney and I were sitting right behind OJ. And we look over at my mom, and she's giving us this death stare. Like, 'What are you doing out of school? What are you doing here?' And Kourtney and I were like, 'Just look straight. Do not look at Mom.' It kind of tore our family apart, I'd say, for the whole time of the trial," she admitted. "And you're 13, and this happens?" Letterman quizzed. "Yeah, 13, 14. I mean, I vividly remember staying home from school to watch the verdict, and then my dad called us afterwards and was like, "Oh, my God. Okay, meet us at Uncle OJ's. We're all going to go over there. And Kourtney and I went there," she concluded.

As per Today, last year, a docuseries titled 'The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson' was released to commemorate the horrific murder and trial. Jenner featured on the series to discuss her special bond with her late friend. The momager revealed the last conversation she had with her best friend before she was fatally stabbed. She recalled the traumatic memory and called it "one of her worst days." "You never get over losing a friend that way," Jenner said. "And I think I packed it down so far deep inside, you know? It's been 30 years," she concluded.