Kate Beckinsale revealed the awkwardly funny reason an A-lister is her screensaver—and Jimmy Fallon wasn't ready

Fans never know what to expect from Kate Beckinsale in an interview, which makes her appearances exciting. One unforgettable moment was when she spoke fluent Russian with Stephen Colbert, surprising everyone. However, an even bigger shock came when she appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2024. During their conversation, Beckinsale made an unexpected innuendo, catching Jimmy Fallon completely off guard. During the interview, Fallon noticed that Beckinsale had a photo of Brian Cox as her phone’s screensaver. Curious, he asked her about it, but her response was far from what he expected.

Beckinsale explained, "I do love 'Succession', but I love that man, I did a movie with him a couple of years ago. And he's sort of vaguely been in my life since I was a child anyway. Yeah, because he was, like, best friends with my godfather." She continued, "Yeah, I love him so much. And he's got this strange kind of testicular pull, that when I'm in a low moment, he feels a call in a fatherly way and calls me up and pulls me out of trouble." Fallon reacted with surprise, joking, "I just went on a roller coaster right there." Realizing how her words sounded, Beckinsale quickly clarified. "It sounded a bit funny. No, that came out wrong, but I had a bit of a rush getting here." She added, "So I was in a testicular frame of mind, yeah. Sorry, everyone. But no, he's lovely, and he-- just, I find it very comforting every 30 seconds when my phone relaxes, and there he is," Vanity Fair reported.

Despite the awkward moment, fans loved the exchange. Many rushed to the YouTube video's comments section to praise her, with some of the top comments on YouTube stating, "Kate Beckinsale is unbelievably well-spoken, gorgeous and absolutely adorable with the mind of a prankster. So perfect!" "Kate can never get through an interview without like 4 dirty innuendos and I love it," added another. One fan wrote, "This woman is a global treasure. So classic. Classy. And can still slip in sexual innuendo in the most delightful ways." Beckinsale and Cox had developed a close friendship while working on 'Prisoner’s Daughter'.

Speaking to People, Beckinsale described her admiration for Cox, though this time without any unexpected word choices. "I just love him. It just was such a wonderful joy to work with him because he's so f*****g good." She also spoke about feeling safe around him, saying, "What I like is that he doesn't like b*****t, and I f*****g hate b******t as well. And so he's not going to toe a party line. He's just going to say what he thinks." Beckinsale continued, "I feel safe when people don't b*****t. I feel safe when people are honest. If I start feeling distraction and b*****t, I actually start feeling ill. And you just don't feel like that with Brian, because if he's not that keen on, you probably know about it. He's not ever blowing smoke or being insincere or phony. And those are top qualities for me in a human."

Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox at the 'Prisoners Daughter' post-premiere party on September 14, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Recchia)

She also praised Cox’s honesty, referencing his memoir. "If you've read his memoir, he's rigorously honest about himself and his own failings as a parent and failings in various areas. I just find that incredibly attractive and moving, when somebody is looking at themselves honestly and is able to admit things that they regret. There's so much grace in that." Beckinsale’s special appeal and humor make her a favorite on late-night shows. Hopefully, fans will get to see more of her interviews in the future.