Michael Jackson’s friend claims the singer had a 'weird' relationship with a kid: “They're rolling...”

Michael Jackson's life was nothing but controversial. The music legend, known for his iconic dance moves and powerful voice, saw his legacy overshadowed by sexual misconduct allegations in 1993. While most of Jackson's friends and family stood by him, one friend openly admitted that his relationship with children seemed unusual.

Journalist J. Randy Taraborrelli reflected on Michael Jackson’s relationship with children in the BBC2 documentary 'The Real Michael Jackson'. In a conversation with documentarian Jacques Peretti, Taraborrelli recalled the first time he allegedly saw Jackson spending time with a 12-year-old boy. As per The Independent, he described the scene as, "I went out into his backyard, and there’s Michael with this kid, and they're laughing and rolling around on the basketball court, and wrestling."

Discussing his conversation with Jackson about the friendship, Taraborrelli shared, "And it was so unusual. I asked him, 'Why are you hanging out with this little kid?' and he explained, 'Because I like him, and he is fun, and he's a good actor, and I feel I can teach him the ropes of how it is in the entertainment business.'” Taraborrelli added, "I was straight with him and said, 'I think it's weird.' Not that I thought it was sexual; it never crossed my mind that there was anything sexual about it. I just told Michael, 'I wouldn't have a 12-year-old friend; why do you? We're in our twenties; why do you have a friend that is 12 years old?'"

Taraborrelli also expressed skepticism about the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson in 'Leaving Neverland'. He admitted, "It was hard for me because I felt there was a lot of acting going on." However, he acknowledged his personal bias, saying, "I know I brought my own bias when watching the show. I didn't watch it with an open mind; I don't know how anyone who knew Michael would sit there and watch it with an open mind." When documentarian Jacques Peretti pointed out that accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck appeared "like they were telling the truth," Taraborrelli responded, "I think I would have felt that way if it wasn't Michael they were talking about."

Taraborrelli is not the only one who admitted Jackson's affection towards children. As the King of Pop's sister, La Toya Jackson publicly condemned her brother in a resurfaced 1993 MTV interview, where she called him an alleged child predator, as per Business Insider. "I cannot, and will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children," she told reporters at a press conference. Her statement came in response to sexual assault allegations reportedly made by the father of 13-year-old Jordan Chandler earlier that year.

The case was eventually settled out of court for $20 million. "If I remain silent, then it means I fuel the guilt and humiliation these children are feeling, and I think it’s very wrong," La Toya said. She added that her mother had shown her "checks in very, very large amounts" made out to the parents of "these children." La Toya went on to say that, as a sexual assault survivor herself, she could not, in good conscience, keep silent about the behavior her brother was accused of. "I am a victim myself, and I know what it feels like, and these kids are going to be scarred for the rest of their lives. And I don’t want to see any more innocent, small children being affected this way," she said.

She added that her love for her brother was outweighed by her sympathy for the children. "I love Michael dearly, but I feel even more sorry for these children because they don’t have a life anymore; they don't," she said. La Toya further questioned Jackson’s behavior, asking reporters, "Now you stop and think for one second and you tell me, what 35-year-old man is going to take a little boy and stay with him for 30 days? And take another boy and stay with him for five days in a room and never leave the room?" She continued, "How many of you out there are 35 years old? How many would take little kids and do that? They are 9, 10, and 11 years old. I love my brother, but it’s wrong. I don’t want to see these kids hurt."