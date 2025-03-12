Michael Jackson's doctor claimed he ‘fell in love’ with 11-year-old Emma Watson after ‘Harry Potter’

Dr. Conrad Murray mentioned that Jackson’s first choice for a bride was his goddaughter, Harriet Lester.

Michael Jackson, the legendary King of Pop, remains one of the most controversial figures in entertainment history. His musical genius was often overshadowed by numerous allegations and rumors surrounding his personal life. However, the US singer's former physician, Dr. Connan Murray, revealed in his book, 'This is it,' that Jackson had a fixation on the renowned British actress Emma Watson when she was just 11.

According to The Mirror, Jackson was “almost as consumed” with the young British actress, having “fallen in love” with her after watching Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. The singer also reportedly had a cardboard cutout of Watson displayed in his luxurious Los Angeles rental home, which he was paying £60,000 per month to lease. Murray also mentioned that Jackson’s first choice for a bride was his goddaughter, Harriet Lester, whom he had known since she was a small child. Lester, who appeared as a child actor in the movie 'Oliver!' is the daughter of Mark Lester. Mark and Michael Jackson formed a close friendship over the years, which led to Jackson becoming the godfather to Lester’s children.

According to Murray, Jackson reportedly first noticed Harriet when she was just five years old, and by the time she turned 12, he had become "fixated" on her. "I was concerned that Harriet was legally far too young for marriage in most of the world," Murray wrote in his book. However, Harreit's sister Lucy Lester denies all the claims, stating her godfather was "a lovely family man," reports AmoMama.

Emma Watson attends the Premiere of Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban at Radio City Music Hall on May 23, 2004 in New York City. (mage Source: Getty Images | Photo by Thos Robinson)

Murray further explained why he never directly confronted Jackson about these concerns, saying, “I never challenged Michael. That is because I instinctively knew that when it came to very sensitive subjects, Michael could as quickly shut down as he had been forthright.” However, what stood out most to him was the intensity of Jackson’s emotions, as he noted, “But one thing was clear: the way Michael spoke about the young girls was not an innocent crush, but an unrequited love," per Metro.

Per The New Paper, Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted in 2011 for administering the fatal overdose that led to Michael Jackson’s death, made yet another shocking revelation. In his book, Murray claims to unveil the truth about the King of Pop’s final years, stating, “I have decided that the time has come to reveal in this book the untold story of what really happened to Michael Jackson.” Positioning himself as the sole keeper of Jackson’s deepest secrets, Murray boldly adds, “This book is the last chapter of Jackson's life, told as no one else even knows it.”

As reported by Yahoo News, Murray also shared in an interview with Inside Edition that he was his best and only friend during his final months before death. Giving a deep dive into Michael's personal life, he says they both would roam in LA wearing disguises and pick up girls. He mentions that "Michael Jackson wanted women who looked like bones." Despite all the allegations and legal cases against Jackson, Murray even claimed that "he was not a pedophile," saying, "We wanted our children to play together and break bread together, and so it was important for me to know that he was not a monster." Even though Michael Jackson was acquitted in 2005 of all 14 charges in his child molestation trial, rumors about his personal life never really went away.