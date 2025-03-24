Anne Hathaway and Jon Stewart went totally off the rails as she tried to explain her movie's plot

The duo couldn't keep a straight face even while discussing the "serious and important in-depth exploration of family dynamics" depicted in the film.

Anne Hathaway produced and starred in the emotional drama 'Song One' in 2014, and musician Jenny Lewis, Hathaway's close friend, was instrumental in composing all seven tracks for the film. However, while promoting the musical flick on 'The Daily Show,' the 'Ocean's 8' actress went into a giggly fit after narrating the entire plot in a wisecrack manner. As per The Things, while explaining the intense storyline, Hathaway went with the flow and didn't realize she practically gave out spoilers. "Her little brother, who is 19, calls her up and says, 'I'm dropping out of college to become a musician,' and she doesn't react very well. And then they haven’t spoken for six months, and then he gets hit by a car and is in a coma," she said with a straight face but soon burst out laughing.

Stewart remained composed for a second but couldn't control after noting the verbal gaffe. "Your brother's in a coma, that is true," he mocked. "I've seen it, and that was still a bit of a spoiler alert. I'm sorry." E! News reported at that point that Hathaway included a humorous story about a journalist who fell off the treadmill after watching the tearful scene. "Here's the only difference between me and that guy," Stewart cut in. "I don't use the treadmill! I did fall off there, but I do not use it." Following that, the interview did not proceed in a sane manner, and the duo kept up with their witty banter even while discussing the "serious and important in-depth exploration of family dynamics" depicted in the film.

Anne Hathaway at 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 06 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

The soundtrack of the film played a crucial role in introducing the characters. Stewart had earlier in the segment lauded Lewis' compositions and talked about her band, Rilo Kiley. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lewis recalled that while the end result was rewarding, her debut in songwriting for Hollywood was initially tough. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she explained. “I’d never made music for anyone other than myself or my bandmates. Then suddenly I was writing something and having people who aren’t necessarily versed in the language of music say, like, ‘What’s that rumbling sound in the second half?’ Um, the bass guitar? OK, I’ll tone that down.”

Lewis and her partner Jonathan Rice recorded an iconic song 'In April' for Hathaway and Johnny Flynn's characters in the film. “I only had placeholders for the songs in the script, and as Jenny and Jonathan sent me demos, it made James’ character begin to come to life," director Kate Barker-Froyland gushed about the making. While speaking with Variety, Hathaway admitted that she enjoyed producing the musical: “Music is one of my favorite parts of living. I really loved producing. I loved being able to support a filmmaker in a way beyond acting in a movie." The Oscar winner revealed that she gave the nod to the film because it was inspired by a slice of life. She explained that the compelling story was "very humble and heartfelt, and it dealt with second chances.”