The host warned her but an unexpected rule on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ just crushed this player's $1M hope

"Just say everything," said host Pat Sajak while cautioning the contestant from the mistake

Ever since its launch in 1975, 'Wheel of Fortune' has welcomed countless contestants hoping to win big. To maintain fairness, the show enforces strict rules so that only deserving players win major prizes. But at times, those very rules have cost contestants dearly. In one such case, a single mistake proved how much one word can cost a player.

On a November 2021 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' contestant Sharon Bowers made a costly mistake by forgetting a key rule during a crossword puzzle round. The clue was "What a Princess," and after the board filled in through a group effort, Bowers buzzed in to solve. Before she answered, host Pat Sajak gave a clear reminder, saying, "Just say everything; don't add anything. Go ahead." Unfortunately, Bowers broke the rule, and the misstep cost her a big win, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Bowers confidently answered, "Crown, wand, gown, and earring," but instantly realized her mistake, as she had added "and," which is against the crossword rules. Trying again quickly before the clock ran out, Bowers repeated the same error. Sajak then passed the turn to fellow contestant Jamie Amos, who gave the correct response and won the round.

Fans also blasted the Wheel of Fortune's bizarre rule and shared their opinion on X. A fan wrote, "I hate this rule on #WheelOfFortune during crossword clues. If they add any other word, then sure, buzz them. But adding "and" feels natural and should get a pass. Another shared, "What’s the big deal with Wheel of Fortune and the rule against saying “and” in the crossword puzzle?" A fan commented, "At least Pat admits they are jerks about the rule, but why does it exist in the first place?"

In another instance, on the September 2024 episode of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Vivian Tran came heartbreakingly close to winning the $1 million grand prize, missing the bonus round puzzle by just one word, E! News. As she reached the final round, host Ryan Seacrest remarked, "My heart is racing. This is a first for me. You're playing for $1 million." Tran had already hit the elusive 'One Million' wedge and, incredibly, landed on the $1 million envelope, which placed her in rare territory. But when the puzzle 'Offering Some Help' appeared with several missing letters, she couldn't solve it in time.

As the Seacrest revealed the envelope, confirming she had landed on the right one, Tran doubled over in disbelief. Though she didn't win the million, she walked away with $27,300, a trip to Europe, and her spirits still intact. After coming heartbreakingly close to winning Wheel of Fortune’s $1 million prize, Tran looked back on the moment with gratitude and grace. "It turned out great," she told the show's social correspondent Maggie Sajak, adding, "A little bit painful, but I’m grateful for the opportunity." Recalling Seacrest’s reaction during the reveal, Tran shared, "He kind of brought me into a corner, and he's like, 'Vivian, I don't know if you want to see this.'"