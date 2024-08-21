Where marriages go to die: How 'DWTS' steered clear of 'Strictly Come Dancing's scandals

'Dancing with the Stars' has remained clear of the many controversies that have hit 'Strictly Come Dancing'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Although 'Strictly Come Dancing' has had its share of scandals ranging from sensational allegations to backstage gossip, for its part, 'Dancing with the Stars' has largely stayed clear of most of these pitfalls. With the stakes being high and competition stiff on either side of the Atlantic, 'DWTS' has had a comparatively smooth run.

'Dancing With The Stars' has always stayed steer clear of scandals (Facebook/@dancingwiththestars)

Below, we will cover how 'Dancing with the Stars' has remained clear of the many controversies that have hit 'Strictly Come Dancing', looking at strategies and practices that have kept it mainly free of controversy. From staying clear of scandals to managing on-set dynamics, discover how 'DWTS' has maintained its reputation and continued wowing audiences while its British counterpart has been whirled around by tumultuous events.

'Strictly Come Dancing' list of controversies

2008 semi-final voting issue (Season 6)

During the voting show of 'Strictly Come Dancing', there was a huge telephone voting glitch for the semi-final of series 6, 2008. The telephone system failure gave rise to another issue: it would finally deprive the show of counting votes from at least 10% of the viewers. This may lead to their votes being discarded in the actual reality final where some votes might have swayed the semi-final in its own direction. There was an apology from the producers; the incident led to the review of the voting process to ensure such problems would not reoccur in the future.

Firing of Arlene Phillips (Season 6)

During 2008's Season 6 of 'Strictly Come Dancing', Arlene Phillips was unexpectedly booted from the panel of judges and partially replaced by the winner of the fifth cycle, Alesha Dixon. This caused a furore: for one, it was accused of being ageist. Namely, people saw in it an act of getting rid of a valuable choreographer and judge in favour of a younger replacement, which raised the whole problem of ageism in TV.

Anton Du Beke's racism scandal (Season 18)

In 2020, during Season 18 of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Anton Du Beke, the presenter, was accused of racism because of comments he made regarding a black dance partner. The comments were seen as racist, and the outburst was such that it became public by raising awareness. Du Beke apologized, and the controversy raised made people more aware of racism and sensitivity in entertainment.

C J de Mooi was rejected for requesting a same-sex partner (Season 8)

In Season 8 of 'Strictly Come Dancing' (2010), C J de Mooi said he had been turned down for being appointed to a brood because he had asked to be given an equal sex-partner. He said the show demonstrated a discrimination against same-sex couples, for which the show was in the discussion of writing articles about inclusivity and discrimination.

Giovanni Pernice's abusive allegations (Season 17)

In Season 17 of 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2019, Giovanni Pernice was said to have been abusive to a former partner, in this case by way of emotional and psychological abuse. Pernice denied the allegations but that is the controversy that brought to light, in fact—the show released an investigation into the abuse and harassment allegations.

Graziano Di Prima claims of inappropriate Behavior towards Zara McDermott (Season 19)

In Season 19, which aired in 2021, a very new claim came about in terms of allegations against Graziano Di Prima. The allegations stated inappropriate behavior towards Zara McDermott, involving uninvited advances and comments of an inappropriate nature. Di Prima, on the other hand, denied all the allegations, and in fact, it did spark a lot of arguments regarding the acting behavior and professional conduct in the show.

Craig Revel Horwood's controversial comments (Various Seasons)

Craig Revel Horwood is known to be a critical judge and has been bashed back in different seasons of 'Strictly Come Dancing’. Viewers, at times, feel his candid comments have been one step too far to the point of becoming over the top.

Judge Bruno Tonioli's flamboyant behavior (Various Seasons)

The flamboyant judge Bruno Tonioli's unpredictable style makes him one of the most controversial judges of 'Strictly Come Dancing' over a number of seasons. His over-the-top gestures and comments are sometimes loved but also hated; his critics say that it takes the focus away from the show.

John Sergeant's controversial exit (Season 6)

John Sergeant created a major controversy when he exited the show during Season 6 of 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2008. Just when his dancing was criticized across various critic reviews, and the level of speculation of his further competing on the show was building, it is at this point that he decided to leave. There were all sorts of public debates on whether this was a strategic move for him to exit or pressure from external forces.

Kristina Rihanoff and Joe Calzaghe's betrayal rumor (Season 6)

In Season 6 (2008) of 'Strictly Come Dancing', the professional dancer of Kristina Rihnaoff and contestant Joe Calzaghe had rumor circles of such a betrayal. It hinted at personal and professional conflict between them, which made their participation in the show highly dramatic and behind-the-scenes speculation ran high.