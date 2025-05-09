Carrie Underwood’s unexpected confession left Luke Bryan ‘scared to sit next to her’ — and we get why

We weren't ready for Carrie Underwood's ‘dark side’ on ‘American Idol’ — and neither was Luke Bryan

Since Carrie Underwood's addition to 'American Idol' in season 23, she has been making new headlines, whether it's about the TRP of the show or her chemistry with the judges; Underwood ensured that there is not a moment to be missed on the most beloved show. In a recent episode in April, a hopeful Kendall Cudd asked Underwood which were her top three movies of all time? Underwood, without missing a beat, replied, "Probably 'Halloween'." But she wasn't done yet and added, "'A Nightmare on Elm Street', I've seen all of them," Underwood said.

Finally adding the third one to the list, 'The Alien franchises', she concluded, leaving co-host Luke Bryan and Cudd speechless. Cudd was taken aback with the revelation and rightly so. Who would have thought that Underwood, one who has successfully sold millions of copies of her original songs like 'How Great Thou Art', 'Victory in Jesus', and 'Jesus, Take the Wheel', would have a horror taste in movie genres. "I really wouldn't have guessed this from you," said Cudd while Bryan took a funny jab and added, Bryan joked, "It's Carrie's dark side." He added, "I'm scared to sit by her at this point," as reported by Parade.

Later, Underwood shared on her Instagram a post captioned, "Fun Fact, my 3 favorite movies are: Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Alien, and fans just couldn't keep calm. One Instagram user wrote, "That’s my girl!!!!! Love ya even more!!!!" Another pointed out, "Sometimes we quiet ones, you need to watch out for, I love scary movies !!!! Especially Annebelle !!!" The third said, "All real Carrie fans know this! Carrie loves horror movies," while the fourth added, "Wow, I love her even more."

There is no doubt that Underwood's love for horror movies proves that she is not afraid of a good scare or a suspenseful story that keeps one on the edge. But when it comes to music, her pick would surprise you. According to the Taste of Country, Underwood once shared which is one of her favorite songs, "My favorite lyrics I've ever sang are probably from a song called 'Forever Changed,' "I didn't write it, I wish I had." The 8-time Grammy award winner added, "It's one of my absolute favorite songs I have ever recorded, it is so beautiful, but it makes me cry," Underwood admits. "I've never performed it live because it's just too special, and I will bawl and not make it through, but I love that song so much."

Earlier this year, Underwood shared another Instagram post with 'Good Morning America', where the singer shared her 'Career Playlist', sharing with her fans everything from the song she’s most proud of to the song her sons love the most! After being hated for so long, one thing is certain- Underwood is slowly making her way into the hearts of fans and on the show. As Season 23 of 'American Idol' gets close to its finale, there is no doubt that viewers still have a lot to see of Underwood's vibrant personality.