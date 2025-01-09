'Welcome to Plathville' star Ethan Plath is in a new relationship after divorce: "So uncomfortable..."

Olivia and Ethan Plath, after five years of marriage, officially divorced in February

‘Welcome to Plathville’ star Ethan Plath is ringing in the New Year with a new beginning. Seven months after finalizing his divorce from Olivia Plath in April 2024, Ethan took to Instagram to introduce his new girlfriend to his fans. The reality star, 26, shared the sweet post of his girlfriend saying she is “one of the sweetest, kindest, and patient people” he’s known. Ethan also expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming year and further shared New Year greetings with his followers. “Proud to introduce my sweet girlfriend!” Ethan captioned the photo with his new partner. “She truly is one of the sweetest, kindest, and patient people I’ve ever known! Looking forward to the next year and what it has to bring. Wishing everyone a very happy new year! Here we go 2025!”

He shared several cuddled and candid photos with his new partner showcasing them sharing sweet moments. Full of a goofy selfie and one alongside a vintage yellow convertible, the pairing seemed to be having fun with each other. Though the post was really jolly, not all followers of Ethan were this supportive. While Ethan didn’t tag his girlfriend or share her name, fans sure had a lot to say. Some commenters left snide comments, like “ huh? Is she captive? Looks so uncomfortable in these photos.” Others questioned the nature of Ethan’s relationship, with one fan saying, “Hope she is prepared to be a trad wife,” while another warned him to stay away from his mom.

Ethan and Olivia Plath announced their separation in October 2023 after five years of marriage; their divorce was finalized in April 2024. Their marital struggles played a significant role in the most recent season of ‘Welcome to Plathville’ but it seems that Ethan has wasted no time moving on from his marriage. Ex-wife Olivia, however, has equally been on a journey of reflection concerning her personal development through world exposure. She even posted to her Instagram that this year, she had traveled to 11 countries in 2024 and moved to Washington, D.C.

Although their separation has been on and off for some time, Olivia made her intention known of not budging in her divorce from Ethan. In one of the episodes of ‘Welcome to Plathville’, Olivia confronted Ethan, telling him that his indecisiveness about their relationship was really what cemented the deal for her to move on with ending their marriage.

She even told him how the inconsistencies and ups and downs of emotions in their marriage made her feel so unsupported and unloved. “Being back around Ethan makes me emotional because he's not doing well at all,” Olivia told in a confessional. “But I know that Ethan and I are not getting back together. I’ve moved on, I’m done, and I feel like Ethan’s indecision confirms my decision because of the inconsistency that he’s showing in what he says he wants, what he does, how he changes his mind.”

fact, Olivia feels that her separation from Ethan was partly influenced by her struggles with his family, especially with his mother, Kim. She believes the Plaths see her as someone who holds grudges and doesn’t forgive, which she disagrees with. “Their family has this idea that I hold these grudges, and that I never let people change, and that I don’t accept apologies,” she told The Things. “And I’m like, ‘Well, let me just show them.’” Olivia explained that she always tries to listen and understand others, but her relationship with Kim felt like a constant power struggle. “Looking back on it now, all I wanted was to choose my own life. All I wanted was to be myself and live authentically as who I am,” she told in an interview with Teen Vogue.

Olivia Plath is also moving forward following her divorce from Ethan. The star recently welcomed her new boyfriend named Brendan on the show, as she revealed the two met when she was performing wedding photography as he was their dog walker. They instantly grew close over their interest in animals.