‘We Were Liars’ fans can rejoice as best-selling author finally drops major season 2 update

E. Lockhart teased what was in store after a gripping end to Season 1 of the hit thriller show

Prime Video's 'We Were Liars' Season 2 updates trickled in, and it came from the author E. Lockhart. Following the success of Season 1, the streamer greenlit the thriller drama for a second installment. Lockhart's book was released in 2014, and it went on to become a bestseller. The series saw similar success as it became one of the Top 10 TV shows in the US several months after its premiere.

In an interview with Variety, Lockhart weighed in on Season 2. "There’s not a lot I can say, but the new season will fold in the story of 'Family of Liars,' and at the same time, I know the showrunners have a bunch of tricks up their sleeve so that people who’ve read 'Family of Liars' will still be surprised," she said.

"So, without going a whole new direction, they’re nonetheless finding new twists. And there will be a current storyline, so you will still see Caitlin FitzGerald and Candice King, and Mamie Gummer back. David Morse is coming back. Joseph Zada is coming back. Emily Alyn Lind is coming back. So those characters will have a new storyline that will intersect with the “Family of Liars” storyline and all the new stuff the showrunners have come up with."

She further added, "They really care about these characters. They make very bingeable, very entertaining television, but they are also very invested in complex, nuanced, difficult characters who are going through a lot. They’re not interested in simplifying or dumbing down anything. They’re interested in creating an experience for Season 2 that feels like the experience they delivered in Season 1 — that is, emotionally invested in big messy characters."

The TV series follows Cadence Sinclair (Emily Alyn Lind) as she endures the harsh reality of an accident that ripped the Sinclair family apart. There seems to be deeper secrets involved with everyone, including her friends Gat (Shubham Maheshwari), Mirren (Esther McGregor), and Johnny (Joseph Zada). The new season is expected to adapt the prequel, 'Family of Liars', and 'We Fell Apart' with the spotlight on the Sinclair sisters.

Season 1 ended with John's mom, Carrie (Mamie Gummer, addressing his past much like Cadence throughout the season. The new installment could also see Johnny's return and the impact of the accident on each of the major characters. In the same interview, Lockhart also confirmed that the cast members, including Lind, Zada, Gummer, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Candice King, and David Morse, would return to the fold.

'We Were Liars' is streaming on Prime Video.