Rebecca Ferguson’s wild response made Stephen Colbert raise his coffee mug in silent respect

Celebrity interviews can often feel repetitive, but that’s not the case with Rebecca Ferguson. Ferguson has mastered the art of shaking things up. With her no-filter responses and a gifted knack for originating ripple, Ferguson ensured that her appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ would be unforgettable. Promoting 'Dune: Part Two,' Ferguson left the quick-witted Colbert completely speechless, proving once again that she’s in a league of her own when it comes to handling interviews like a pro. Ferguson, popularly known for her role as Lady Jessica in 'Dune: Part Two' brought her iconic vibe to the interview.

When Colbert mentioned how he enjoys moments that are not always comfortable, Ferguson, at the top of her voice, agreed and revealed that she never goes out looking for problematic, uneasy moments; they just flow naturally to her. Well, she did deliver on that front, and how! The iconic moment that left Colbert too stunned to speak and had audiences cheering came when Ferguson recalled how she often gets compared to working alongside Hollywood’s big-shot names. She recalled, “It’s like a moment, and I think I probably shouldn’t say it by the time it’s said... What I usually say or what I have said is when I get compared and people say stuff like, ‘Rebecca Ferguson, isn’t it amazing that you get to work with people like Tom Cruise and Hugh Jackman and all this and are getting interviewed by me, this stunning man,’ and I go, ‘I don’t care that you have a d*ck.’”

The statement was a bombshell equivalent for the studio. Colbert, known for his quick wit and sharp comebacks, was left with nothing but a look of complete admiration. He raised his coffee mug in silent respect while the audience gasped for breath, laughing out loud. Her classic chef’s kiss comebacks have cemented her as the most entertaining late-night guest in recent history. As per Fandom Wire, fans went gaga over her vamp energy. One viewer exclaimed, “Rebecca Ferguson bringing chaos to late-night interviews is my favorite thing ever!” Another social media user noted, “She’s always so chaotic in her interviews; I f*cking love this woman.”

But the roasting of Colbert didn’t end there. In a playful twist, he invited Ferguson to take on a bonus question. Instead of simply answering, she criticized his way of delivery, called it basic, and took on the baton to teach him how to read it more enthusiastically. In a quest to get back at her, he just blabbered, “I don’t care that you have a d*ck,” leaving the audience and Ferguson speechless, bringing the conversation full circle.

As per The Independent, beyond her electric aura in interviews, she has also been vocal about her experiences in Hollywood. She has showcased the same set of feisty moves in her life as well. She once recalled an incident where a colleague crossed the line: “I realized he was very manipulative. I think it’s called gaslighting. He made me think that I was going crazy. And I thought, ‘How the f*** did this happen? God, you’re good. You’re either very brilliant or very dangerous.’ And I had to retrack and think, ‘No, no, what am I actually saying? I need to say something. I’m making a point, and I need to get to the end of it.’ We walked onto set, a hand slipped onto my arse, I hit it off, and I said, ‘Don’t ever f***ing touch me again.’ And he never did. That was it.” Her fearless attitude, both on and off-screen, has made her a beloved celebrity in the industry.