Things get uncomfortable as Keanu Reeves is pressed about Sandra Bullock on BBC's 'The One Show', much to fans' dismay

Back in October 2024, Keanu Reeves' fans were furious after a painfully awkward moment on BBC’s 'The One Show'. While promoting his latest project, the 60-year-old actor was asked by host Alex Jones about reuniting with his 'Speed' co-star Sandra Bullock at the film’s 30th-anniversary celebration. Reeves, ever the gentleman, responded warmly, saying, “That was so nice. Yeah, Sandra Bullock and I get along really well and it’s always nice to see her, so it was nice to kind of hang out for a little bit.” Despite his gracious reply, the moment didn’t sit well with viewers.

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves reflects on reuniting with ‘Speed’ co-star Sandra Bullock and re-watching the iconic action film together to celebrate the 30th anniversary 🥹#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/h1mVfUGbV1 pic.twitter.com/UcuNyoMqe4 — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 23, 2024

However, co-host Gabby Logan took things up a notch by asking Reeves if he ever regretted not pursuing a romantic relationship with Sandra Bullock after working together on 'Speed'. The 'John Wick' star, who is currently in a relationship with 51-year-old artist Alexandra Grant, appeared slightly uncomfortable but handled the moment with grace, responding diplomatically, "Ohhhh yeah! We were very professional." Jones tried to lighten the mood by adding, "That would've been a nice couple!" while Logan said, "There was great chemistry on screen anyway; it was fantastic." Despite their attempts to ease the tension, the atmosphere became awkward, with Reeves appearing uneasy, as reported by Coventry Telegraph.

For years, there were rumors of a romantic connection between Reeves and Bullock, but the actress has clarified that they never dated. Reeves has previously praised her, calling her "a wonderful person and a wonderful actress." Many fans were upset at this way of questioning and did not appreciate the hosts constantly bringing up Bullock. One shared on X, "Why would a class actor appear on this c**p show?" Another added, "He must get so bored with that constant him and Sandra Bullock being an item. So polite in response." One fan commented on The One Show's Facebook post saying, "He has a partner now, a bit embarrassing for him to answer that now. But he handled that well. He’s a nice man."

Why would a class actor appear on this crap show? — The Big Fella (@thebigfella37) October 23, 2024

He must get so bored with that constant him and Sandra Bullock being an item. So polite in response. — Nikki Nisbet (@Nesquik1962) October 23, 2024

Around the same time, in October 2024, film executive Steve Asbell revealed that a third 'Speed' movie was still a possibility. Fans have long hoped for another installment following the poorly received 1997 sequel, 'Speed 2: Cruise Control'. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell said, "It is one of those last movies that we haven't remade. And to really be a reason to come back, it's got to be a great idea and an idea that excites [Reeves and Bullock]. Because that'd be the reason to see it. It's obviously a really important title for us, but it's not something we would handle lightly or just try to press them into service. They'd have to be a part of the development of that idea."

At a screening marking the film’s 30th anniversary, Bullock expressed doubt that Hollywood would take on a third movie, suggesting the industry might not be "brave enough." She said, "All these things happened because the crazy man [de Bont] in the greenish jacket over there. He's so soft and gentle today and I'm like, 'That's not the man I remember.' But he's the man who put the energy and the idea together, knew what the audience wanted and demanded it from everyone and everyone stepped up to play it. So what would that movie be that would make Jan's brain and brilliance happy? It would require a lot from everybody. I don't know if we're in an industry anymore that's willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do it," as per Comic Book Resources. However, we loved Reeves and Bullock in 'Speed 2: Cruise Control' and let's hope we get to see them reunite on the big screen.