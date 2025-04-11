Katy Perry was clearly smitten with an ‘American Idol’ contestant—then came his confession: ‘I have...’

Let’s just say Katy Perry got a little distracted during this ‘American Idol’ audition with a ‘hot’ construction worker

Katy Perry never expected the feelings would be mutual when she couldn't get her eyes off construction worker Trevor Holmes during the season 16 auditions of 'American Idol', "Yeah, my eyes lit up... What's your name, dreamboat?" she flirted as Holmes walked in. "Katie, can I tell you something really quick? I have literally had a crush on you, I'm sorry, but you have been my... my crush for... Ah, I'm sorry I had to get it off my chest," then 27-year-old Holmes blushed and confessed. Throughout the audition, Perry swooned over Holmes and candidly expressed her adoration for him.

The California native admitted that he wanted to pursue a career in music despite being a part-time songwriter. "I'm actually doing construction right now, which I'm not fond of, but I'm doing it to help support my mom, she suffers from lupus," he revealed. "You are so hot! I mean, here's the thing, like only hot guys are typically named Trevor, is that right, yeah?" Perry interrupted. "He's hot, he does construction on the side, and he loves his mom," she gushed. "Listen, if you're not going a Hollywood. Maybe you could just come here," she added in jest. "Are you engaged?" Perry continued flirting with the handsome guitarist.

Katy Perry during the ABC Television/Disney portion at The Langham Huntington, on January 8, 2018, in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

Holmes confessed he was in a relationship. "He is in construction, so he's got lots of tools," Perry teased him after his serenading performance. "Listen, Trevor, your girlfriend's out," she added. Holmes advanced to the next stage with the golden ticket, a special courtesy of the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker. "My friends are not gonna believe that, Katy. I don't want to say she is in love with me, but Katie thinks I'm cute. This is the best day of my life," the young artist quipped during the confessional. In a hilarious turn of events, the love triangle angle went viral, and Holmes was invited live on 'Good Morning America' with his girlfriend, Sierra Nielsen.

The show hosts labeled the lighthearted romantic drama as "one of the best moments so far" on 'American Idol'. Holmes called his golden ticket moment a miracle and expressed that he still hadn't come to terms with his sudden luck. "I have to pinch myself every morning when I wake up, because it still doesn't feel real," he said. "Trevor, you're in that room, you see. You admit you had a little crush on Katy Perry for a long time. So then she starts flirting with you, what's going through your mind?" one of the hosts asked. Holmes recalled the viral moment and remarked that it was crazy to face a childhood celebrity crush.

"I had to go in and sing in front of her, and you know, to have her like that, I'm singing my heart out, and she's flirting with me, and I'm like you can't really put it into words, it's pretty surreal," he confessed. His girlfriend, Nielsen, revealed that she was not affected by the sudden attention on her partner. "Katie and I hugged, and we laughed about it, and I even told her that we could share." Unfortunately, Perry put a full stop to Holmes' dreams and their flirty relationship before he reached the top 24, "So Trevor's girlfriend won't have to worry about Katy Perry anymore!" host Ryan Seacrest hilariously remarked after the showdown, Daily Mail reported.