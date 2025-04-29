Internet erupts as ‘American Idol’ welcomes a six-time Grammy winner — and he brought fans to tears

"He's been a legend for decades," said an excited fan when news of the legendary musician's appearance on 'American Idol' broke out

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 23 has been grabbing major public attention with its talented roster of contestants. With Grammy winner Carrie Underwood taking on Katy Perry's judging duties, the show has already secured its Top 12. As the reality series moves ahead, the competition is also getting tighter. However, contestants aren't alone in this journey, as a legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist not only mentored contestants but also boosted their confidence.

James Taylor performs onstage during The Nearness Of You Benefit Concert at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok)

With each week the competition is getting tougher, as the show is undergoing themed nights to spice up the competition. The 27 April episode of 'American Idol' took the competition to the next level, as the contestants were tasked to take on the world of rock music for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night. To mentor the participant, the episode welcomed legendary musician James Taylor, as per Good Housekeeping. The six-time Grammy winner helped the contestants with their song selections.

Additionally, the official Instagram channel of 'American Idol' also welcomed Taylor to the show, with a photo and a caption that reads, "One of the greatest songwriters ever joins us on Sunday! @jamestaylor_com will be mentoring our #AmericanIdol finalists for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night!" As soon as fans discovered Taylor's presence in 'American Idol,' they showcased their love and appreciation towards the singer under the Instagram post.

One fan commented, "Haven't been this excited for a guest mentor!!!! Huge James Taylor fan, he'll be a perfect mentor!" While another said, "Now we're talking! JT is really going to be awesome with the singer-songwriters. That's going to be super exciting!" A fan shared, "I will watch this episode only because James Taylor will be on. I've seen him 18 times! Legend." In a similar vein, another said, "Awesome! His music has been part of my life for decades." A fan commented, "Finally!!! He's been a legend for decades!!! Can't get enough!" Meanwhile, an avid fan remarked, "Loved watching him with the top 14!! He gave great advice and was so generous with his time. It was so wonderful when he played his guitar and sang along!!!!"

Taylor was not the only guest mentor on 'American Idol' this week, as episode 13 on April 28 welcomed Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino. Under Barrino's mentorship, contestants honored iconic 'Idol' moments by performing emotionally charged songs, as reported by USA Today. Tulsa's Kolbi Jordan stood out with her moving rendition of Judy Garland's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," which was inspired by Katharine McPhee's 2006 version. Her heartfelt performance left Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Jelly Roll stunned, earning high praise for making the classic song uniquely her own.

Jamal Roberts also impressed Barrino so deeply during rehearsals that she was moved to tears, sensing his powerful story through his emotional performance of Tom Odell's 'Heal.' His simple and heartfelt delivery left the judges and crowd in awe, with Richie even calling him "divinely guided." Meanwhile, Ché and platinum ticket winner Filo were both eliminated after failing to secure enough fan votes.