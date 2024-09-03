Was Hadden Clark's brother a cannibal? Serial killer's family life scarred by death and depravity

Max's 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' investigates the horrifying details of Hadden Clark's chilling killings

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As fictional as it may sound, Hadden Clark's infamous killings still send chills and continue to be an enigmatic subject of discussion, which will further be explored in Michael Bay's upcoming crime documentary 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior’.

While 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' will primarily concentrate on Clark's heinous deeds, the documentary will also delve into the darker aspects of his family life. The documentary, which is slated to be released on Thursday, September 5, will also explore some of the startling facts about Clark's brother Bradfield Clark.

Who is Hadden Clark's brother?

Hadden Clark and Branfield Clark grew up in a dysfunctional household (@investigationdiscovery))

Hadden Clark and his brother, Bradfield Clark, grew up in a dysfunctional environment in the northeastern United States due to their parents's alcoholism. Both Hadden and Bradfield had violent tempers, which often led to unpleasant situations, as per the Toronto Sun. Bradfield, who was a year older than Hadden, too had a rocky history with the authorities, as he had been in prison.

Reports further state that, by the summer of 1984, Hadden had relocated to California from Massachusetts and resided in the south of San Francisco, and lived in the Riviera Terrace Apartments. He was a professional computer software expert and was seeking to pursue a love connection with a married woman called Trish Mak.

Whom did Bradfield Clark kill?

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' (YouTube/@investigationdiscovery)

As per reports, Mak had initially planned to accompany her husband to the dinner but ended up traveling alone, a miscalculation that cost her life. The fateful supper was Mak's last as she was murdered by Bradfield on the same night, July 20, 1984, as per Odd Murders and Mysteries. On July 23, 1984, Bradfield contacted 9-1-1 to say that he had wounded himself, which revealed the truth about Mak's murder.

According to reports, when emergency personnel came, they discovered him with self-inflicted knife wounds. During a casual discussion, a police officer said that they had been scouring the area for a missing woman. Bradfield allegedly admitted instantly that Mak's corpse was in his car's trunk. When investigators recovered Clark's car, they discovered Mak's remains in the backseat and trunk. Clark was detained and sent to a hospital for treatment before being imprisoned. His unexpected confession, along with the horrific finding of Mak's corpse, sent shockwaves across the neighborhood.

Was Bradfield Clark a cannibal?

Clark siblings's childhood was far away from a normal one (@investigationdiscovery)

In a shocking turn of events, Bradfield admitted to sexually assaulting Mak after she turned down his advances. What was even more shocking was that after killing the poor woman, Bradfield dismembered her body, consumed parts of it, and placed the remains in plastic bags, as per reports.

Bradfield planned to bury the corpses but, overwhelmed with regret instead tried suicide, Odd Murders and Mysteries reports. Clark's confession resulted in a quick court procedure and in June 1985, he was convicted of second-degree murder and mutilating human remains and sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

How to stream 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior'?

'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior will also shed light on the family life of Hadden Clark (YouTube/@investigationdiscovery)

