Resurfaced clip of Diddy frisking Justin Bieber 'mafia-style' raises eyebrows: "Was he checking for..."

A resurfaced video of Diddy patting down Justin Bieber suspiciously has fans buzzing with speculation amid the rapper's arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs is behind bars on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, sending shockwaves through Hollywood’s elite—many of whom once considered him a close friend. Among them is Justin Bieber, who has long referred to Diddy as a mentor. Now, sources say the pop star is “disgusted” by the allegations. But while some question his past ties to the mogul, others believe Bieber may have been more of a victim than an ally. Fueling the speculation? A recently resurfaced video that has fans taking a much closer look.

A 2021 video of Bieber and Diddy has resurfaced, sparking intense speculation online. In the clip, Diddy steps out of a vehicle, greets Bieber with a hug, and then repeatedly pats down his chest and torso. Originally posted by Bieber himself on Instagram, the footage has now taken on a more sinister tone amid the rapper’s legal troubles. Daily Mail reshared the video with the title, “Disturbing footage of Diddy with Justin Bieber resurfaces as fans speculate whether the rapper is checking him for a wire.” The accompanying caption added, “A resurfaced video of Diddy and Justin Bieber hugging has sparked speculation that Diddy was checking to see if the pop star was wearing a wire.”

The resurfaced video has left fans unsettled, with many calling it disturbing in light of recent allegations. “I can’t even, it’s hurtful to even look at it,” one fan wrote. One more asked, "Was he checking for wires?" Another pointed to Bieber’s reaction, commenting, “His body language says it all! From smiling to a frown in two seconds. JB shakes his head no. Like no, I’m not wearing a wire. It was so mafia style, ngl.” However, some urged restraint, calling for privacy and respect. “If he was abused, it’s his story to tell,” one user emphasized. Combs, now facing sex trafficking charges stemming from allegations dating back to 2008, is accused of running a network that coerced and abused women for years—allegedly silencing victims through blackmail, kidnapping, arson, and physical violence. The 54-year-old music mogul has pleaded not guilty to the 2024 charges, according to BBC.

Meanwhile, Bieber was recently seen in Beverly Hills, California, keeping it casual in a bright green hoodie, dark green Nike shorts, purple socks, and New Balance sneakers. His laid-back outing came as his wife, Hailey Bieber, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, attending the Yves Saint Laurent women's show in a chic crushed velvet blazer dress by Schiaparelli, complete with oversized pearl earrings and a statement bag, People reported.

Justin Bieber is seen on February 2, 2025 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by XNY Images)

The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024, have been at the center of divorce rumors. However, insiders insist their marriage is solid, with sources saying they are “very happy together.” They recently marked Justin’s 31st birthday with a celebration at Gozzer Ranch in Idaho, joined by close friends, family, and their baby boy. Amid growing public concern over his well-being—following footage of him smoking a bong and exhibiting erratic behavior—Bieber posted a cryptic message on Instagram, writing, “We don’t owe anyone anything.” His recent actions have sparked worry among fans and close associates, especially given his role as a new dad, The Sun reported.