‘Virgin River’ Season 6 turns up the heat with intimacy like never before

The cast and crew of 'Virgin River' drops major hints about Season 6 prior to its release

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River' Season 5

After waiting for a year, Netflix is finally returning with a fresh season of 'Virgin River'. Fans must brace for double the drama in 'Virgin River' Season 6. After the much-awaited time jump by the end of Season 5, everyone's invested in knowing how the makers will add newness to the existing romantic plots.

Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays the lead role of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe has just dropped an exciting scoop, hinting that Season 6 will be much more intimate in comparison to the last five seasons.

'Virgin River' will level up intimacy in Season 6

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Breckenridge said, “In Season 5, we really pulled back on some of that. I don’t know what you want to call it… intimacy? In Season 6, we felt like the fans were sort of missing that aspect of the show, so we wanted to bring a little bit more of that in for the fans," in an exclusive interview with Swooon.

This isn't the first time a 'Virgin River' actor has hinted that Season 6 would raise the spice and intimacy. Ben Hollingsworth, who plays Brady, earlier said that the show will be leaning more into romance in Season 6.

“I think I can say that we’ve definitely turned up the heat in Season 6. I think all characters can fall under this umbrella. After watching Season 6, you might need a cold shower. I can say that without giving too much away, “Hollingsworth said during a chat with TV Insider.

What to expect in 'Virgin River' Season 6?

Zibby Allen and Benjamin Hollingsworth in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

'Virgin River' Season 6 will mark a season of growth for most of the characters. Jack and Mel would take their relationship to the next level as we see them prepping to walk down the aisle. “Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s farm into their ultimate dream home,” Patrick Sean Smith, the executive producer of 'Virgin River' told Tudum.

In the finale of 'Virgin River' Season 5, we saw Doc finally deciding to participate in a medical trial. The new season will continue to focus on his health journey as he deals with muscular degeneration. It would be interesting to see how Doc and Hope navigate through their relationship amid their respective health problems.

Fans can also expect a new love story in 'Virgin River' Season 6. The previous year ended with Mel finding out that Everett was her biological father. In Season 6, Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr will join the cast as young Sarah and Everett, aka Mel’s parents. We'll have flashbacks from the 1970s when they met and fell in love.

Smith also hinted that the show will take some new directions for other supporting characters. "Brady will be volunteering at the Virgin River fire station under Fire Chief Kaia, who is pulled into Preacher’s past sins," he told Tudum. We can also see some heat in the show's messy love triangle, that is, Brady, Bri,e and Mike.

In short, 'Virgin River' Season 6 promises to be better than ever.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19