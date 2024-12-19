'Virgin River' Season 6 ends with major suspense, here's what happened to Charmaine

Season 6 of 'Virgin River' wraps up with just enough suspense to leave us eagerly anticipating Season 7

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River' Season 6

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrived on Netflix on Thursday, December 19. This season revolves around Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) wedding while the sub-plots of other supporting characters get ample space to shine.

In Season 6, Mel reconnects with her biological father Everett. Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) makes a brief return to town before heading off for deployment in the Middle East. Preacher (Colin Lawrence) faces the trial for Wes's murder and Brie (Zibby Allen) defends him in court. As the jury can't come to a conclusion, the case goes to mistrial but Brie finalizes a deal with prosecutors. Ultimately Preacher walks as a free man on condition of 300 hours of community service. In the final episode, Mel and Jack walk down the aisle but the season ends on massive cliffhangers to make us excited for another season.

What happened with Brady in 'Virgin River' Season 6 finale?

Benjamin Hollingsworth in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

After Mel and Jack's wedding function ends, Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) comes to know that Lark has already left with her daughter. He is further shocked to know that she has also checked out of B&B. As he picks up his phone to call her, he realizes that his entire bank account has been wiped out.

He is taken aback to know that Brie was right about Lark as she ultimately conned him. She does it because she knows that Brady still loves Brie and he lies to her even when she confronts him during the dance. She realizes that there's no point wasting time on him.

She was earlier able to look at his password when he gave her daughter his phone to play Candy Crush. Lark found an opportunity, stole all his money, and ran from the town.

'Virgin River' Season 6 ends with shocking cliffhanger in Mike and Brie’s relationship

Ben Hollingsworth and Zibby Allen in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

In the finale episode, we see Brie breaking down as she can't choose between Brady and Mike (Marco Grazzini). She acknowledges that she still loves Brady but knows that Mike would be a better partner for her. Towards the end of the season, Mike takes Brie for a walk and proposes to her.

However, Brie comes clean and reveals that she slept with Brady. Mike says that he already knows about it. The season ends with the suspense of whom Brie will finally choose. Mike is ready to marry her despite knowing that she still loves Brady and has even cheated on him. Brie also knows that Mike is a good guy. But it is too hard for her to forget Brady yet. We'll have to wait for Season 7 to see where this love triangle goes.

What's next for Mel and Jack in 'Virgin River' Season 7?

A still from 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Mel and Jack realize that Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) isn't present at their wedding function. Mel even drops her several text messages but doesn't get any reply. Mel is worried because she knows that Charmaine is getting a restraining order against Calvin (Ian Tracey) to protect her twins.

When Jack visits Charmaine's house, he finds the door unlocked and the house messed up. The season ends with Jack opening the door of the children's room and getting shocked. We don't know yet what has happened to Charmaine. Our guess is that she has either been attacked or killed by Calvin, and he might have kidnapped the twins. With this, Jack would find himself in the middle of yet another chaos.

Lauren Hammersley in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Meanwhile, we also see Marley visiting Mel at her house saying that the couple who asked to surrogate for them has now backed out. She then asks Mel to have the baby. Knowing how much Mel wants to be a mother, Mel might accept this offer in Season 7.

All the episodes of 'Virgin River' Season 6 are now streaming on Netflix